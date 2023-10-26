Argentina retain ranking lead as Venezuela return to top 50

Zurich, Oct 26 (IANS) No fewer than 165 international matches were contested earlier this month, with FIFA World Cup 26 qualifiers, encounters in the preliminary rounds of continental competitions, and Concacaf Nations League clashes among the highlights.

These fixtures certainly made a mark, including on the latest edition of the FIFA World Ranking.

However, there are no changes in the top three. Argentina (1st) maintains a healthy lead (8.18 points) over their closest challengers, France.

Meanwhile, Les Bleus have cemented their grip on second place, extending the gap (which now stands at 40.91 points) between themselves and Brazil (3rd).

After being held to a 1-1 draw at home to Venezuela and succumbing to a 2-0 defeat away to Uruguay, England (4th) breathing down their necks.

Belgium continue to round out the top 5, but will also be looking over their shoulders, with a resurgent Portugal (6th, up 2) knocking on the door. Like their Iberian neighbours, Spain (8th, up 2) have also made strides – they are now hot on the heels of the Netherlands (7th).

Next up come Italy (9th) and Croatia (10th, down 4), with the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia runners-up clinging on to their spot in the top ten despite their recent setbacks.

–IANS

hs