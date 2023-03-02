Argentina World Cup hero Mac Allister wants to stay in Premier League

Buenos Aires (Argentina), March 2 (IANS) Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has expressed a desire to remain in England amid reports that he will leave Brighton this summer.

The 24-year-old has been linked with Liverpool, Manchester City and Atletico Madrid, among other clubs, since playing a key role in Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph in Qatar.

“There isn’t a particular team that makes me say, ‘That is the way I play’,” Mac Allister told Argentine media outlet TyC Sports on Wednesday.

“I think that here in the Premier there are very strong teams that play attractive football, like Manchester City and Arsenal. Chelsea too. I had [Graham] Potter as a manager and I know the way he wants to play. Manchester United are getting back to where they were before and Liverpool are going through some ups and downs but still have a very good team.”

Mac Allister has made 94 appearances for Brighton – scoring 15 goals and providing six assists – since joining the club from Argentinos Juniors in 2016, a Xinhua report said.

His current contract is due to expire in June 2025 and the Seagulls have reportedly placed a 75 million-euro price tag (around 80 million US dollars) on the playmaker.

“If I have to say a place, I would like my next step to be in the Premier League. But the truth is that I am very focused here in Brighton and enjoying the present,” Mac Allister added.

–IANS

ak/