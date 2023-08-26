scorecardresearch
Argentina's Primera Division: Colon beat Gimnasia to go top

Buenos Aires, Aug 26 (IANS) Colon struck two first-half goals to rise to the top of Argentina’s Primera Division Group A standings with a 2-0 home win over Gimnasia.

Jorge Benitez headed home the opener after Damian Batallini’s cross and Tomas Galvan doubled the advantage just before the half hour by firing home following a scramble inside the six-yard box, reports Xinhua.

The result at the Elephants Cemetery stadium in Santa Fe catapults gifted Colon three points clear of second-placed Talleres Cordoba while Gimnasia are last in the 14-team group.

In Friday’s only other fixture, Nestor Breitenbruch scored in the 78th minute as Arsenal Sarandi clinched a 3-2 home victory over Argentinos Juniors.

Lucas Brochero and Santiago Toloza were also on target for the hosts while Gabriel Avalos and Luciano Gondou netted for the visitors.

