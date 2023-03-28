scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Argentina's World Cup triumph yet to sink in: Messi

By News Bureau

Asuncion, March 28 (IANS) Lionel Messi has said that he has yet to fully grasp the magnitude of Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar.

The Argentina captain made the comments during a ceremony in the Paraguayan capital Asuncion, during which the Albiceleste players and coaching staff received medals and trophies to commemorate the country’s third World Cup trophy, reports Xinhua.

“Even with all the recognition we are receiving for being world champions, I think we are still not really aware of what we have achieved,” Messi said.

The 35-year-old, who scored two goals in the final against France and won the Golden Ball for the tournament’s best player, reiterated his desire to continue playing at the international level.

“We are thinking about what is coming and not about what we did. I am satisfied with this,” the Paris Saint-Germain forward said. “I have achieved practically everything in football. Now all I have to do is enjoy what I have left,” he added.

The ceremony came four days after 80,000 fans packed into the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires to watch Argentina’s 2-0 friendly victory over Panama, the team’s first match since the World Cup final in December.

The Albiceleste will play another friendly against Curacao in Santiago del Estero on Tuesday.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
Bosnia beat Israel in ice hockey Women's World Championship Division 3
Next article
LaLiga Santander: Ten things learned this week
This May Also Interest You
Sports

LaLiga Santander: Ten things learned this week

Sports

Bosnia beat Israel in ice hockey Women's World Championship Division 3

Health & Lifestyle

Covid cases in UP increase three-fold

Sports

1st T20I: Rony Talukdar's half-century helps Bangladesh beat Ireland by 22 runs via DLS method

Sports

Football: Ter Stegen on his way to happiness wearing the number one jersey

Sports

Broken thumb keeps Marquez out of Argentina Moto GP

Sports

Ronit tops junior show jumping as ARC concludes Regional Equestrian League

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors in Jaipur take out rally against Right to Heath Bill

Sports

La Liga and Instituto Cervantes unveil the Spanish-Hindi Football Dictionary

Health & Lifestyle

Centre reviews preparedness against Covid, advises states to undertake mock drills in April

Sports

World Cup Shotgun: Raiza Dhillon best Indian on show on day one

Sports

WC Qualifier Playoff: UAE, Canada record wins on enthralling Day 2

Health & Lifestyle

Vyapam 'whistleblower' Dr Anand Rai dismissed from MP govt service

Sports

Golf: Top star in the fray at The Challenge 2023 from Wednesday

Theatre

Few actors who shined both on theatre stages and the big screen

Sports

Football: AIFF decides to organise women's league from April 25

Health & Lifestyle

Indian Immunologicals receives approval for measles-rubella vaccine

Theatre

Akshay Oberoi celebrates World Theatre Day with a 20 yr-old throwback image from theatre days

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US