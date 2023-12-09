Argentine coach Gareca in running for Chile manager's post

Santiago, Dec 9 (IANS) Chilean FA president Pablo Milad has revealed that Argentine Ricardo Gareca is among the front-runners to assume the national team’s vacant head coaching role.

The entity has been searching for a new head coach since the resignation of Eduardo Berizzo last month amid a poor run of results, reports Xinhua.

“He is one of the candidates because of his achievements and experience,” Milad said.

“But we are taking our time to analyze our options and make the best possible decision for Chile.”

Gareca, 65, has been out of work since ending a disappointing three-month spell in charge of Argentina’s Velez Sarsfield in June.

The Argentine’s managerial career has included a seven-year tenure with Peru, whom he helped qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia after a 36-year absence from football’s biggest stage.

The Blanquirroja are currently last in the 10-team South American qualifying group for the 2026 World Cup, having failed to win any of their six matches.

–IANS

cs/