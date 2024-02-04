scorecardresearch
HomeWorldSports

Argentine winger Orellano set for MLS loan

Vasco da Gama has reached an agreement to loan out Argentine winger Luca Orellano to Cincinnati FC, according to media reports in Brazil.

By Agency News Desk
Argentine winger Orellano set for MLS loan
Argentine winger Orellano set for MLS loan _ pic courtesy news agency

Rio de Janeiro, Feb 4 (IANS) Vasco da Gama has reached an agreement to loan out Argentine winger Luca Orellano to Cincinnati FC, according to media reports in Brazil. The 23-year-old will be tied to Cincinnati until December, with the Major League Soccer club having the option of making the deal permanent when the loan ends, Lance reported as quoted by Xinhua.

It added that Cincinnati beat off interest in Orellano from several Argentine clubs.

Orellano has made just 25 appearances and scored two goals since joining Vasco from Velez Sarsfield on a three-year contract last January.

Cincinnati will begin its 2024 MLS campaign with a home match against Toronto on February 25.

–IANS

bc/

Previous article
FIH Hockey Pro League: Dutch women trounce USA in opening match
Next article
Premier League: Watkins stars as Aston Villa return to top four
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US