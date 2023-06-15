scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Arrogance has crept into Indian cricket, says Sir Andy Roberts after India's WTC Final loss

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) West Indies fast-bowling legend Sir Andy Roberts has slammed the Indian men’s cricket team after their 209-run defeat to Australia in the 2023 World Test Championship Final at The Oval, saying that arrogance has sneaked into the national set-up.

“There is this arrogance which has crept into Indian cricket and through this, India have underestimated the rest of the world. India must decide what their focus is-Test cricket or limited overs cricket. T20 cricket will run its course. There is no contest between bat and ball there,” Roberts was quoted as saying by mid-day on Thursday.

Roberts, the spearhead of West Indies’ fiery bowling line-up in the 1970s and 1980s, pointed out that India have some very good players, but they have not put in worthwhile performances away from home.

“I expected India to show their batting strength. I saw no bright spot in the final although Ajinkya Rahane fought hard; got hit on his hand. Shubman Gill looks good when he plays those shots, but he stands on leg stump and is often dismissed bowled or caught behind.”

“He has good hands, but he must get behind the ball. Virat Kohli, though, got a brute of a delivery from Mitchell Starc in the first innings. India have some very good players mind you, but they have not performed creditably away from home,” he added.

Roberts also expressed shock over India not playing top-ranked Test bowler and ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

“Dropping Ashwin was ridiculous. How can you not pick your best spinner? Unbelievable.” He also felt one of India’s four-man fast-bowling attack wasn’t tall enough. “That would have made a difference in terms of bounce.”

The WTC Final defeat also meant India’s hopes of breaking their ten-year barren run of winning ICC trophies weren’t broken. Roberts signed off by saying he never expected India to chase down 444 after starting day five at 164/3. “I harboured no such hopes. I knew they would collapse. The batting in both innings was bad.”

India’s next international assignment will be an all-format trip to the West Indies in July-August for a two-match Test series, three ODIs and a five-game T20I series.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Google Lens to help you find skin conditions
Next article
Aamir Khan: When I had decided to make Lagaan, I knew I was taking on a huge challenge
This May Also Interest You
News

Aamir Khan: When I had decided to make Lagaan, I knew I was taking on a huge challenge

Technology

Google Lens to help you find skin conditions

News

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 house is 'an art museum of recycled materials'

Health & Lifestyle

First pvt hospital carries out swap renal treatment

Health & Lifestyle

New MRI technique reveals changes in brain post Covid infection

News

Neena Gupta says 'Hindi-Vindi' brings Hindi to the forefront of NRI audience

Health & Lifestyle

Eli Lilly's drug to lead obesity, diabetes treatment: Report

Sports

100-day countdown for Hangzhou Asian Games: athletes in full preparation

Technology

Indian firms spent avg of Rs 370 cr on public cloud in last 12 months: Report

Technology

Microsoft testing updated Windows Ink

Sports

Ashes 2023: Scott Boland has done everything that he can for selection, says Andrew McDonald

News

Metallica releases four-track live EP 'The Amsterdam Sessions'

News

Growing through a hard childhood, Aruna Irani had meals of 'rice and onion'

Technology

Videotex aims to reach Rs 500 cr in revenue by March 2024

Health & Lifestyle

Water parks, swimming pools a threat to ear infections, say Doctors

Technology

IIT Madras team develops IoT-based method for mobile pollution monitoring

Technology

LG launches new laptop series with innovative features in India

Technology

Audio tech firm Sonos lays off 7% of workforce

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US