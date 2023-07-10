scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ashes 2023: Drama at Lord’s as Jonny Bairstow is run-out under controversial circumstances

By Agency News Desk

London, July 2 (IANS) On Fay Five of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s, England’s wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow was run-out under controversial circumstances in the hosts’ chase of 317, leading to high drama at the iconic venue.

Bairstow was on 10 and England were 193/5 in the 52nd over when he ducked under a bouncer from Cameron Green and inadvertently walked out of his crease. On seeing this, Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey immediately directed an underarm throw after catching the delivery, and jumped in joy after firing an accurate throw towards the stumps.

It led to chaos in the middle as Bairstow believed the ball was dead, with Australia immediately going for an appeal. On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Chris Gaffaney sent the decision upstairs, where TV umpire Marais Erasmus confirmed Bairstow’s dismissal.

On seeing the out decision, the Australian players celebrated while the crowd began to chant “same old Aussies, always cheating”, leading to the ‘spirit of cricket’ being reignited all over again. Before leaving the crease, Bairstow and captain Ben Stokes exchanged words with Australian players, as the duo were not happy with the decision.

But Bairstow’s lack of presence of mind in wandering out of the crease has also received a lot of attention. As per the laws of the game, Law 20.1.2 says, “The ball shall be considered to be dead when it is clear to the bowler’s end umpire that the fielding side and both batters at the wicket have ceased to regard it as in play.”

Commentators on air also felt the right decision was made in regard to Bairstow’s dismissal. “Carey doesn’t wait for Bairstow to walk out, he’s going to do that regardless. It doesn’t look good and people aren’t going to be happy about it, but it’s the right decision,” said former Australia captain Mark Taylor.

Former England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan, who led the team to 2019 ODI World Cup triumph, added that Carey showed smartness in run-out of Bairstow, but was left surprised over the crowd’s response, especially in booing Australia as the players left the field for the lunch break.

Visuals also showed that as the players entered the dressing room area for lunch, Australian openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner were confronted by spectators in Lord’s Long Room.

“Bairstow ducks, the ball is still active. He goes walking down the wicket and is out. It’s smart work by Carey. I’ve never seen scenes like that, particularly in the Long Room, never mind all the way around the ground.”

“There is a huge sense of frustration — I can’t understand why. It’s complete naivety around what has happened around Bairstow’s dismissal — he’s stumped!”

Ex-Ashes-winning Australia captain Ricky Ponting remarked that Bairstow is to be blamed for causing his own downfall. “It’s a stumping, not a run-out — enough said. Jonny did the wrong thing and he’s paid with losing his wicket in an Ashes Test match.”

At lunch, Stokes slammed a breathtaking 108 not out off 147 balls, with Stuart Broad giving him company at one not out, with 128 more runs left to chase down 371. Before Bairstow’s brain-fade, Ben Duckett was dismissed for a fine 83.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic eyes No.24; Swiatek leads women's draw (preview)
Next article
Sri Lanka book spot in Men’s ODI World Cup with nine-wicket win over Zimbabwe in qualifiers
This May Also Interest You
Sports

National Swimming C'ship: Nina Venkatesh, Maana Patel, Lineysha, Aryan Nehra set national records on Day 1

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia survive stunning Ben Stokes onslaught at Lord’s to take 2-0 series lead

Sports

SAFF Championship: Practice, confidence, fitness key to India's shoot-out success vs Lebanon

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia seek probe into verbal abuse, physical contact incidents in Lord’s Long Room

Sports

Sri Lanka book spot in Men’s ODI World Cup with a nine-wicket win over Zimbabwe in qualifiers (ld)

Sports

Jr women's hockey nationals: M.P. beat Karnataka, Mizoram thrash Chandigarh

Sports

Sri Lanka book spot in Men’s ODI World Cup with nine-wicket win over Zimbabwe in qualifiers

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic eyes No.24; Swiatek leads women's draw (preview)

Sports

Hockey India announces financial assistance to state and district member units for conducting tournaments

Sports

Mohammad Shahzad returns to Afghanistan’s T20I squad for two-match series against Bangladesh

Technology

Climate change to spur spread of tick-borne ‘deadly virus’ in UK: Report

Sports

Indian shuttlers all set for Junior Asia Championships in Indonesia

Sports

Women’s Ashes: Beth Mooney's unbeaten 61 leads Australia to four-wicket win over England

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'If that was a legal way of catching, we'd all be doing it', says Broad on Starc's contentious catch

Sports

Puja Tomar stuns Anastasia Feofanova in MFN 12 main event to retain strawweight title

Sports

ISL: Chennaiyin FC sign defenders Ankit Mukherjee and Bijay Chhetri

Sports

Ashes 2023: Anderson has lacked impact; won't pick him for 3rd Test, says Michael Vaughan

Sports

Indian boxing squad for 19th Asian Games named; Shiva, Lovlina Nikhat among big names

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US