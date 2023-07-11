scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ashes 2023: England have a good chance to build on Headingley win and deliver again at Old Trafford, says Vaughan

By Agency News Desk

Leeds, July 10 (IANS) Former captain Michael Vaughan lauded England’s gripping three-wicket victory over Australia in the third Ashes Test at Headingley, and pointed out that the Ben Stokes-led side have a golden opportunity to build on the win and do a repeat of it in the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

On Sunday, young batter Harry Brook hit a crucial 75 on his home turf, followed by Chris Woakes (32 not out) and Mark Wood (16 not out) staying till the end to successfully chase down 251. It meant that England kept the series alive and made the series scoreline 2-1.

“England love a raucous crowd — and Old Trafford will be exactly the same. They’re a rock star team, at their best with the crowd all going wild. And they’re led by a rock star captain, who absolutely loves the big stage.”

“It doesn’t get any bigger than a home Ashes series, when the matches are as close as this and the stakes are so high. So England have a good chance to build on this win and deliver again at Old Trafford. If we can get to the Oval at 2-2, with one to play it will be the greatest Test series in my lifetime,” wrote Vaughan in his column for The Telegraph on Monday.

Vaughan further wrote that England were more switched on at Headingley, as Australia were rattled by the pace of Wood. Playing in a Test match for the first time since last year’s trip to Pakistan, Wood picked 5-34 from 11.4 overs and 2-66 from 17 overs in both innings of the match, proving to be a crucial point of difference for the hosts.

“Mark Wood was a revelation at Headingley. He had the Aussies rattled — not just the tail, who he blew away, but also the top order. We saw that from the moment that he clean bowled Usman Khawaja for pace on the first day. What a brilliant performance on his return.”

“Bazball is sometimes too risky and can bring the opposition into the game. But Australia in their second innings showed the dangers of playing it far too safe. You saw how Australia played Moeen Ali on the second day — 17 overs for 34 runs.”

“Then when Australia tried to be more attacking they almost seemed confused, and Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith both got out to soft dismissals. Everything that I saw at Headingley with this England side illustrated to me that they were so switched on.”

“Day one at Lord’s they were not switched on. In Leeds the actual bowling and the switched-on nature of the fielding was magnificent,” he elaborated.

Vaughan also feels that England have inflicted a huge psychological blow on Australia through their win at Headingley on finding a formula to get the better of the visitors’.

“No one can deny how difficult it is going to be, but England can still win this Ashes series 3-2. England have the momentum. It is so difficult to win an Ashes series away from home and Australia were tantalisingly close. To pick themselves up from this psychological blow will be a huge challenge for Pat Cummins and his side.”

“There’s going to be a lot of focus on England’s batting after such a thrilling run chase. But we should be clear: it’s the bowling that has really won England this Test match and got them back into the series. This England side have found a way with the ball in hand just to create doubt in Australia’s minds. The Aussies haven’t passed 300 in their past three innings.”

–IANS

nr/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'It means you have not worked on yourself': Anjum Chopra criticises Shafali's dismissal against Bangladesh
Next article
'Headingley, day four yet again': Leeds win reminds Ben Stokes of famous 2019 triumph
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Gulf Giants retains 11 players ahead of second season of ILT20

Sports

Women's Ashes: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Filer called up to England’s squad for ODIs against Australia

Sports

Ashes 2023: There are positions for both of them now, says Fleming on playing Green and Marsh in the eleven

Sports

'Headingley, day four yet again': Leeds win reminds Ben Stokes of famous 2019 triumph

Sports

'It means you have not worked on yourself': Anjum Chopra criticises Shafali's dismissal against Bangladesh

Sports

Wimbledon: Swiatek survives Bencic scare to enter quarterfinals

Sports

'I expected more from him': Gavaskar disappointed with Rohit's performance as Indian captain

Sports

Ashes: 'Headingley Test was a brilliant game of cricket', says Nasser Hussain after England's victory

Sports

Mohun Bagan Super Giant sign defender Anwar Ali, Eli Sabia leaves Jamshedpur FC

Sports

Kohli shares heartwarming post with Dravid ahead of Dominica Test

Sports

‘You keep all options open’: Cummins ponders big selection calls for crucial fourth Ashes Test

Sports

Verstappen eases to F1 British GP win

Sports

India's Lakshya Sen wins Canada Open 2023 title

Sports

Ashes 2023: Mark Wood delighted to contribute to team's win, says but early to be called allrounder

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Rublev survives Bublik assault to reach maiden quarterfinals; Sinners too advances

Sports

Harmanpreet praises young bowlers for setting up India's win in the first T20I against Bangladesh

Sports

Ashes 2023: Losing six for 20-odd in first innings was key, says Cummins after Headingley defeat

Sports

India, Oman, Nepal to reach Sri Lanka for ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US