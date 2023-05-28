scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ashes 2023: If Crawley continues to fail, Stokes should open the batting, says Michael Vaughan

By Agency News Desk

London, May 28 (IANS) Former captain Michael Vaughan has suggested that if Zak Crawley continues to fail as a Test opener for England, then skipper Ben Stokes should open the batting in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston against Australia.

England start their home summer with a one-off Test against Ireland at the Lord’s from June 1, followed by the Ashes starting from June 16. Crawley, 25, saw an early high in Test cricket through a fantastic 267 against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl in 2020.

But overall, the right-hander has not set the Test cricket stage on fire despite continued backing from Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, averaging just 27.60 across 33 matches. Moreover, since Stokes took over as Test skipper, Crawley has averaged just 25.86 in 12 matches.

“I think Zak Crawley needs a score and he should be given licence to step back from the general batting free-for-all to be a bit selfish. He does not need the noise to be all about him going into Edgbaston for the first Ashes Test later next month. The only way to silence that is to score a hundred, so if it takes 170 balls, then do it.”

“He needs to think about himself. England will win the Test match, no question, but sometimes as a player you have to look inward and be a little bit selfish. The talk of Ben Stokes opening in his place may not have been too serious before they picked this squad, but if Crawley continues to fail then there might be something in it,” wrote Vaughan in his column for The Sunday Telegraph.

In the County Championship Division One season so far, Crawley has scored 403 runs in six matches at an average of 36.63, including one century and two fifties.

“If Crawley gets the chance to open the batting he has to get a score and, let’s be honest, he may well get only one knock against Ireland. If it means seeing off the new ball, playing for his off stump rather than dancing down and whacking it at five or six an over, then he should go ahead and do it.”

“There are not many players in the history of Ashes cricket who have gone into a series against Australia with their place questioned and come through. The pressure escalates and can become unbearable.”

“So the only team Crawley has to think about is Zak Crawley. England will say they are backing him but let’s see if that is the case if they lose the first Test at Edgbaston. It is easy to back someone when you are winning so many games, less so if you lose,” concluded Vaughan.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Ambati Rayudu to retire from IPL after playing in Sunday's final against Gujarat Titans
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Ambati Rayudu to retire from IPL after playing in Sunday's final against Gujarat Titans

Sports

World Cup Shotgun: India ends 5th after mixed trap teams fail to get medals

Sports

Malaysia Masters: Prannoy beats Yang, clinches maiden BWF World Tour title

Sports

Mahila Kisan Union condemns manhandling of Olympian wrestlers

Sports

'PM was busy posing for photos when we were getting thrashed on road': Sakshi Malik

Technology

Google Chrome's new extension to let users create side panel UI

Sports

Sports For All: Empowering Indian sports through grassroots development

Sports

Arrest WFI chief, release wrestlers, DCW chief Maliwal tells Delhi Police chief

News

John Stamos was 'angry' with Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen for refusing 'Fuller House'

News

Emily Blunt sometimes forgives people 'too quickly'

Technology

Starship will be ready to fly again in 2 months: Elon Musk

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out 'screen-sharing' feature to beta testers on Android

News

Randeep Hooda’s directorial debut ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ teaser launched

News

Ice Spice joins Taylor Swift on stage to perform 'Karma' remix at Eras Tour

News

'Karmaa Meets Kismet' director feels 'connected to her roots' with Sanjay Mishra

Sports

Mandar Rao Dessai to leave Mumbai City FC after three seasons

News

Ram Charan announces his first production – a movie around Veer Savarkar

Sports

If you look too deeply, it can affect you in a bad way: Anderson on plans to outsmart Smith in the Ashes

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US