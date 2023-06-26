Ashes 2023: Nathan Lyon reacts to Ollie Robinson’s No.11 remark says, 'That’s all a bit of banter'

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) Australian spinner Nathan Lyon responded to a recent comment made by English seamer Ollie Robinson that Australia’s lineup has three players who bat at number eleven and said that ‘it was all bit of a banter’.

Robinson’s comments came after Australia were bowled out for 386 in the first innings of the Ashes opener. English bowlers unleashed a series of short-pitched deliveries, leading to the dismissal of the final four Australian wickets for a mere 14 runs on Day 3 of the first Ashes Test.

However, Lyon and Pat Cummins displayed remarkable composure when faced with a similar situation during the second innings, guiding the visiting team to victory.

Speaking about Robinson’s no.11 comment from Robinson, Lyon admitted that he is a no.11 batter. But, Josh Hazlewood doesn’t allow him to bat there.

“To be honest with you, I am a no.11. It’s just that Josh won’t let me bat no.11. That’s all a bit of banter and I’ve got absolutely no dramas with that,” Lyon was quoted by Daily Mail.

Lyon is set to become the first bowler to play 100 consecutive Test matches, and just sixth player in all when he takes the field at Lord’s in the second Ashes Test.

While he is just five wickets short of 500 in Tests, he expressed a profound sense of pride in the possibility of achieving this remarkable double accomplishment.

“It’ll be extremely special. One hundred consecutive Test matches for anyone is a pretty special feat. I hate talking about myself but that’s one record I’m extremely proud of.

“Especially being a bowler and No11 batter that you’re able to get that feat done and tick off 100 consecutive games, that’s something that I’ll be extremely proud of when it happens and more importantly when my career is done,” he said.

[rss_feed_item_source]