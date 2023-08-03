scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ashes 2023: Ready to have a beer with Aussie cricketers, coach Brendon McCullum makes U-turn

By Agency News Desk

London, Aug 3 (IANS) Brendon McCullum, the head coach of the England Test team, seems to have had a change of heart over his comment that he would never share a beer with the Australian players following the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow during the Ashes 2023 series.

“I can’t imagine we’ll be having a beer with them any time soon. You’ve got to live with the decisions you make,” McCullum had told the BBC after Bairstow was run out by Australian wicket-keeper Alex Carey in the Lord’s Test after the former stepped out of the crease prematurely after avoiding a short-pitched delivery.

The former New Zealand captain McCullum, the architect of England’s ‘Bazball’ tactics along with skipper Ben Stokes, oversaw the team’s 2-2 draw with Australia in the 2023 series, their efforts to press home their advantage in the fourth Test thwarted by inclement weather.

With the series done and dusted, McCullum now says he is now open to having a beer with the Australia team and claimed his earlier statement on not sharing a drink with the Aussies was “misconstrued”.

“Yeah, we’ll have a beer,” McCullum has now been quoted in the media as saying.

“If we look back to after that test match [Lord’s], I don’t necessarily think what I said was construed in the right way,” he said. “What I was saying was I’ve made mistakes in the past, and there are times when you look back on some decisions with regret and I put my hand up to say that. I guess that’s what I was challenging. That’s the grey area around the spirit of cricket.”

It was a good series for England as the hosts came back from 0-2 down after the first two Tests and won the third and fifth matches to level the series.

The series was quite controversial with the many major incidents besides the Bairstow one that had the two teams and their supporters engaging in a war of words throughout the series.

The England Test coach also said the series will not impact his relationship with Australian captain Pat Cummins. “I’ve had the pleasure of being able to coach Pat over in the IPL. He’s an absolute champion fella, and I consider him one of my mates,” he said.

–IANS

bsk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Premji Invest-backed SaaS startup Increff lays off 20% of employees
Next article
realme's journey of empowering localization in India: A leap forward in last 5 years
This May Also Interest You
Technology

realme's journey of empowering localization in India: A leap forward in last 5 years

Technology

Premji Invest-backed SaaS startup Increff lays off 20% of employees

News

Cardi B has her tampon string swinging at show

Technology

Taxing GST on deposits will wipe out 80% of online gaming industry

Technology

China considers limiting kids’ phone use to 2 hrs/day

News

Dulquer Salmaan: I have so much love for Punjabi music

Technology

Apple Card’s savings account reaches over $10 bn in deposits

Sports

Women's World Cup: Australia, New Zealand delivering a great event, says FIFA chief Infantino

Sports

MotoGP 2023: Marc Marquez, Joan Mir back in saddle as riders return at British Grand Prix

Sports

UEFA Champions League: Maccabi Haifa crush Sheriff in qualifiers; Galatasaray, Dinamo Zagreb too advance

Technology

Musk to speak with Tim Cook about adjusting Apple tax

Sports

Global T20 Canada: Bowlers help Surrey Jaguars, Vancouver Knights prevail in last league matches

Technology

Reddit back after 'major' outage

Technology

Government likely to come out with draft e-commerce policy soon

Sports

It would have to be serious for me to leave Barca: Pedri

Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS director calls for debunking misconceptions on organ donation

Sports

Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat return to India ahead of WFI polls

Sports

NorthEast United FC sign defender Asheer Akhtar

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US