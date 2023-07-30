scorecardresearch
Ashes 2023: Retiring Stuart Broad receives guard of honour while coming out to bat for last time

By Agency News Desk

London, July 30 (IANS) Retiring veteran England fast-bowler Stuart Broad received a guard of honour from Australia while walking out to bat one for one last time in Test cricket during Day Four of the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval on Sunday.

Broad, 37, announced that he would be retiring from all forms of the game after the play ended on Day Three. He finishes his career with 602 Test scalps, being one of just two fast bowlers to take more than 600 Test wickets, alongside longtime bowling partner James Anderson, who strode out to bat alongside Broad on Day Four of the match.

As Broad and Anderson walked out to resume England’s innings from 389/9 in their second innings, they were greeted by a guard of honour from the Australia team and a standing ovation from a packed crowd of spectators at the Oval.

“The moment Broad and Anderson strolled out together nearly had myself and Mel Jones welling up! Broady put his arm around Jimmy and said ‘Let’s go through the guard of honour together, we have been through most things together’ but Jimmy read the situation perfectly. Even some Aussies clapped Broady in his final game. It was emotional,” described former England captain Nasser Hussain.

Broad couldn’t get a run on the first five deliveries from Mitchell Starc but managed to pull the left-arm pacer over mid-wicket for six. It turned out to be Broad’s final ball he faced in Test cricket as Anderson, who turns 41 on Sunday, fell lbw to off-spinner Todd Murphy in the following over.

Anderson’s dismissal meant England were bowled out for 395 in 81.5 overs, giving Australia a target of 384 to chase, with Broad aiming to pick more wickets in his final Test appearance and help the hosts square the ongoing Ashes series at 2-2.

