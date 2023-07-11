scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ashes 2023: 'The thing you’ve got to think about first, is David Warner’s time up?' asks Michael Clarke

By Agency News Desk

Leeds, July 10 (IANS) Former Australia captain Michael Clarke feels veteran opener David Warner’s place for the remaining two Ashes Tests is under question, and added that the current team think-tank needs to ask themselves if the left-hander’s time is up in Test cricket.

Australia’s three-wicket loss in the third Ashes Test at Leeds has put spotlight on Warner’s position in the playing eleven ahead of the fourth game at Manchester. Warner made only four and one while being dismissed on both occasions by Stuart Broad, who has now taken him out 17 times in Test cricket.

Australia are currently leading the five-match Ashes 2-1, but Warner has failed to fire, averaging a meagre 23.5, with just one fifty from six innings to show. Warner had earlier said he would like to retire from Test cricket after playing in the home Test against Pakistan in January 2024.

“Tell me what they do now … The No.1 issue is you’ve stuck with Warner, given him every opportunity, and (Stuart) Broad’s still got his number. Is it time? If it’s time, I wouldn’t even be thinking about who opens the batting because you’ve got options,” said Clarke on Sky Sports Radio.

Clarke also reckoned all-rounder Mitchell Marsh could open the innings with Usman Khawaja for the remaining two Ashes Tests. Marsh, playing in his first Test match since 2019, made a stunning 118 on day one at Headingley and picked some crucial scalps with his right-arm pace.

“I reckon Mitch Marsh is in form. If he had to do it, he could do it. Alex Carey probably won’t because he’s got to keep, but Travis Head could do it. Marnus Labuschagne isn’t making as many runs as he should at No.3. He could open, Smithy could go to No.3 and Head to No.4 (with Marsh and Green No.5 and No.6).”

“The thing you’ve got to think about first is is David Warner’s time up? And the other thing, if you’re going to bring Cameron Green back in, is he 100 per cent fit to bowl the overs he needs to bowl? I think they should either stick with Warner or play with the batting order and keep Mitch Marsh,” he added.

But former Australia head coach Darren Lehmann expressed confidence in selectors giving Warner one more chance at Manchester. Last year, under immense pressure, Warner slammed a fine 200 in the 2022 Boxing Day Test against South Africa, also his only century in his last 23 Tests.

“I think they’ll stick with him. Old Trafford traditionally is a really good batting wicket. I think they’ll trust him for one more Test. He’s been a great of the game and obviously Stuart Broad has got his measure. My gut feel is they aren’t going to make a change now, they are not going to panic.”

“They have done really well in the first two matches and Warner played well when there was a bit in it. I would give him one more, only knowing Old Trafford and what it’s like. It suits the way David plays. He’ll come out really aggressive in the next Test match, he’ll take the game on. All chips are in for Davey for this match, a bit like when he got the 200 against South Africa,” said Lehmann on RSN Radio.

–IANS

nr/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Gulf Giants retains 11 players ahead of second season of ILT20
Next article
Sachin Tendulkar leads birthday wishes for legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar on his 74th birthday
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Wanindu Hasaranga, Colin Munro among retained players for Desert Vipers in ILT20 ahead of season two

Sports

Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma, Wasim Jaffer among prominent names for India-West Indies Tests coverage on JioCinema

Sports

Justin Langer in line for Lucknow Super Giants' head coach role: Reports

Sports

Never had a more special moment than that in my cricket career, says Gavaskar on a 1983 WC triumph

Sports

Bajwa, Usmani re-elected as Associate Member representative of ICC Chief Executives' Committee

Sports

MI Emirates retain Pollard, Bravo, Pooran, Boult among 12 players for ILT20 Season 2

Sports

Confidence shown during Qualifiers can be taken into the ODI World Cup, says Chris Silverwood

Sports

Penalty corner conversion is collective hard work of entire team, says Harmanpreet Singh

Sports

Sachin Tendulkar leads birthday wishes for legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar on his 74th birthday

Sports

Gulf Giants retains 11 players ahead of second season of ILT20

Sports

Women's Ashes: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Filer called up to England’s squad for ODIs against Australia

Sports

Ashes 2023: There are positions for both of them now, says Fleming on playing Green and Marsh in the eleven

Sports

'Headingley, day four yet again': Leeds win reminds Ben Stokes of famous 2019 triumph

Sports

Ashes 2023: England have a good chance to build on Headingley win and deliver again at Old Trafford, says Vaughan

Sports

'It means you have not worked on yourself': Anjum Chopra criticises Shafali's dismissal against Bangladesh

Sports

Wimbledon: Swiatek survives Bencic scare to enter quarterfinals

Sports

'I expected more from him': Gavaskar disappointed with Rohit's performance as Indian captain

Sports

Ashes: 'Headingley Test was a brilliant game of cricket', says Nasser Hussain after England's victory

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US