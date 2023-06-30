scorecardresearch
Ashes 2023: Vaughan blasts England's Bazball style in first innings as 'absolute stupidity'

By Agency News Desk

London, June 30 (IANS) Former England captain Michael Vaughan has once again blasted England’s relentless-attacking batting style known popularly Bazball as “absolute stupidity” after the hosts lost three quick wickets to needless shots in their attempt to score quick runs.

The host lost Ollie Pope (42), Ben Duckett (98) and Joe Root (10) to rash dismissals in the middle of England’s 45-minute Bazball blitz at the Lord’s that saw them slump from 188/1 to 222/4. They eventually recovered to 278/4 at stumps on the second day, still 138 runs behind Australia’s first innings score of 416.

Vaughan was among the former England greats left growling again -– for the second day running after Wednesday’s insipid bowling performance.

Vaughan was absolutely livid with the way the England batters went about their job going for quick runs as the Aussie players tried short-stuff against them.

“What came for the next hour or so was absolute stupidity,” boomed Vaughan on the BBC as he panned the fairly headless spell that followed England having moved effortlessly to 188/1.

“That is not entertaining, I’m sorry, that is stupid Test match cricket and Australia will be delighted with that method because when the ball is not swinging over the next few weeks, guess what they are going to do?”

England will now be hoping that their batters will do better on the third day at the Lord’s.

–IANS

bsk

