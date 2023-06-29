scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ashes 2023: 'Where was the spark? Where was the urgency?', Nasser Hussain slams England for lack of intensity in Lord’s Test

By Agency News Desk

London, June 29 (IANS) Nasser Hussain, the former captain of England, has strongly criticized Ben Stokes and his teammates, characterizing their performance on the opening day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s as lacking energy and enthusiasm.

Australia enjoyed a strong start to the second Ashes Test as they ended day one on 339/5 at Lord’s with David Warner (66), Travis Head (77) and Steve Smith (85*) all scoring half-centuries as the visitors made merry against England’s seam attack.

In his column for the Daily Mail, Hussain’s pointed out that despite winning the toss and opting to bowl first in cloudy conditions, England displayed an absence of intensity with the ball.

“They were subdued despite winning the toss and there was a real lack of intensity to their bowling attack — the speeds of each of the five seam bowlers was down and they didn’t bowl bouncers to change things up — while the fielding was sloppy and they missed catches.

“Where was the spark? Where was the urgency? When the Just Stop Oil protest happened, there was a lot of chat and then, when it rained they strolled off and were still upstairs when the Australian batters were waiting on the steps at the bottom of the pavilion.

“In those drizzly conditions, if the umpires call you back on, you want to be rushing on straight away as a fielding team, bowling as much as possible,” he wrote in his column.

The additional pacer Josh Tongue was the pick of the quick bowlers for England on the day, removing both of the Australia openers with excellent deliveries and finishing with figures of 2-88.

Reflecting on the positives for England on an overall forgettable day, Hussain praised pacer Tongue, regarding him as the standout performer among the bowlers and emphasized that his performance stood out as a rare highlight in an otherwise disappointing day for the English team.

“Josh Tongue was the pick of the bowlers and it was a brave selection to play him on a green top when they might as easily have picked Chris Woakes, a good all-round cricketer with a fine record on this ground.

“Tongue’s dismissal of David Warner from around the wicket was a fine piece of bowling. But it was a rare positive in what was generally a lack of intensity from England,” Hussain noted.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
OpenAI opens office in London, home base of Google’s DeepMind
Next article
Visa acquires fintech startup Pismo for $1 bn
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Visa acquires fintech startup Pismo for $1 bn

Technology

OpenAI opens office in London, home base of Google’s DeepMind

Technology

Nearly 50% of PS5 users also own Nintendo Switch in US: Sony

Sports

La Liga: Arnau Martínez, a future star and Golden Boy candidate ready for his second season

Sports

Mallorca Championships: Hanfmann upsets Tsitsipas on grass for first top-5 win

Sports

Hockey Pro League: Netherlands men beat New Zealand, remain in title hunt

Sports

Ashes 2023: KP, Vaughan blast England for 'shambolic' performance, causal approach in second Test

Technology

Google introduces Shop tab on Android TV

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out 32-person video calling feature on Windows beta

Sports

Football: Gerardo Martino replaces Phil Neville, reunites with Messi at Inter Miami

Sports

Ashes, 2nd Test: Smith unbeaten as Australia build big score on opening day

Sports

Raynier joins FC Goa; Bengaluru FC sign Damjanovic; Lachenpa extends Mumbai City FC stay

Sports

Global Chess League: Carlsen’s victory over Anand takes Alpine Warriors to top of the table

Sports

Kevin Sinclair to replace Yannic Cariah in 15-member WI squad

Technology

Cognizant, ServiceNow partners to accelerate adoption of AI-driven automation

Sports

SAFF Championship: Bangladesh make short work of Bhutan, to meet Kuwait in semis

Sports

Latest Major Champion Clark set to play Genesis Scottish Open

Technology

India’s third moon mission slated between July 12-19, lander modified

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US