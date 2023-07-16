scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ashes 2023: Wood's belated inclusion highlighted a perennial English failing in selection, says Ian Chappell

By Agency News Desk

Manchester, July 16 (IANS) Former Australia captain Ian Chappell slammed England for bringing tearaway quick Mark Wood late in the playing eleven for the ongoing Ashes, saying his belated inclusion highlighted a typical problem in the set-up of failing in making the right selections.

Playing in a Test for the first time since last year’s tour of Pakistan, Wood picked 5-34 from 11.4 overs and 2-66 from 17 overs in both innings of the match at Headingley.

The pacer, who has missed many matches in between during his career due to various injuries, proved to be a crucial point of difference for England in winning the Headingley Test by three wickets.

“England rely heavily on the skill of Stuart Broad and his chokehold on David Warner to spearhead their attack. They belatedly introduced the big-hearted Mark Wood into the series and he proved his worth with a high-speed attack at Headingley. Wood’s inclusion highlighted a perennial English failing: selection,” wrote Chappell in his column for ESPNCricinfo on Sunday.

Chappell further questioned England picking wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow and off-spin all-rounder Moeen Ali in their playing eleven.

Bairstow hasn’t been at his best with bat and gloves on return to Test team after breaking his leg in a freak injury last year while Ali, who came out of Test retirement to join England’s Ashes squad, hasn’t been at his effective best.

“Not only did they fail to introduce his threatening pace until the third Test, they’ve chosen a wicketkeeper who is a batter first, in Jonny Bairstow, whose mistakes with the gloves have cost his side dearly,” Chappell said.

“They also chose to offer red-carpet treatment to Moeen Ali, who in his prime was never much of a bowling or batting threat to Australia. England’s fumbling failure to catch securely and save runs on the ground has been one of the main differences between the two teams,” he added.

The 79-year old also believes that Australia, currently leading Ashes 2-1, can still win the series, though he feels England will fight hard due to their skipper Ben Stokes.

“The captaincy styles of Cummins and Stokes are very different, but they both admirably try to achieve victory from the first delivery. Stokes has done wonders in cajoling England into acknowledging the priority of scoring runs and taking wickets — as it should be,” said Chappell

“Midway through the Lord’s Test, I felt Australia were poised to run away with the Ashes. However, I failed to factor in Stokes’ outstanding inspirational qualities. Australia will still win the Ashes, but it’ll be a hard fight against an England side that continues to compete despite poor selection,” he added.

–IANS

nr/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ashes 2023: Mark Wood is a bit like Mitchell Johnson and Brett Lee in his prime, says Ricky Ponting
Next article
Ultimate Table Tennis has brought a new sporting culture to India: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

TN government continues to oppose NEET: Health minister

News

KJo gets roasted by his kids Yash, Roohi in Insta video

Technology

US scientists discover chemical to reverse ageing 

Sports

BAN v IND: Gave at least 20 runs extra, nobody took responsibility in batting department, says Harmanpreet Kaur

News

13 years of ‘Udaan’: There couldn’t have been a better debut, says Rajat Barmecha

News

Emma Heming Wills posts heartfelt tribute to hubby Bruce Willis on 35th anniversary of ‘Die Hard’

Sports

BAN v IND: Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khan help Bangladesh clinch first-ever ODI victory over India

Technology

Startups in India will increase 10x in next 4-5 years: MoS IT

Technology

El Nino: US, Europe face significant heatwave, Asia under floods

News

Dr. Dre says he turned down collaboration with Michael Jackson, Prince and Stevie Wonder

Sports

Tennis: India's Karman Kaur Thandi finishes runner-up in W60 Saskatoon Challenger

Technology

US FDA calls aspartame safe, disagrees with WHO on potential cancer risk

Sports

Powerlifter-turned-shooter Gaurav Sharma distributes food items to flood-affected people in Delhi

Sports

Mumbai City fly off to Bangkok for pre-season training for upcoming domestic calendar

News

Maggie Smith delights 2023 Wimbledon audiences in rare public appearance

Sports

ISSF shooting: Golden start for Indian colts in Changwon Junior World Championship

News

J D Chekravarthy marks his Telugu OTT debut with ‘Dayaa’

News

When Badshah met Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan shortly after two patched up following long-standing feud

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US