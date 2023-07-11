scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ashes: 'I'd be trying to convince Joe Root to bat at No.3', says Nasser Hussain

By Agency News Desk

London, July 11 (IANS) Former captain Nasser Hussain has expressed his intention to persuade Joe Root to assume the No.3 for England in the ongoing Ashes 2023 series as the hosts face a selection headache when it comes to the spot.

The No. 3 position was filled by Ollie Pope until his Ashes campaign was cut short due to a shoulder injury sustained during the Lord’s Test. In an attempt to find a replacement, the team experimented with Harry Brook in the first innings of the Headingley Test, but the young batter struggled to make an impact.

By the second innings, Brook pushed back down to his usual position at No.5 after England sprung a surprise and sent Moeen Ali in at first drop. However, the decision to promote Moeen didn’t work out as he was dismissed cheaply for five.

The quest for the perfect candidate to fill the No.3 position in the remaining two Ashes Tests has now opened up a range of possibilities for England and Former captain Hussain feels that Root should move up one spot in the batting order.

“I’d be trying to convince Joe Root to bat at No.3. They may not do it. He said before the game (third Test) actually, Joe, in the press conference, ‘I’m quite happy to move to No.3,” Hussain said while Speaking on Sky Sports after the third Test.

“And then obviously, Brook did it, but I would be trying to convince Joe Root to go out and bat No.3. He’s England’s best player. He will end up England’s greatest-ever batter, and that’s where he should be coming in, one down,” he added.

Root has been performing admirably in the Ashes series thus far, accumulating 232 runs in three matches with an impressive average of 46.40. His standout innings was a remarkable unbeaten 118 on the first day of the Edgbaston Test.

–IANS

bc/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Jimmy Shergill on 'Choona': I like engaging, character-driven narratives
Next article
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve feels Abhishek Malhan is possessive about Jiya Shankar because of Jad Hadid
This May Also Interest You
News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve feels Abhishek Malhan is possessive about Jiya Shankar because of Jad Hadid

News

Jimmy Shergill on 'Choona': I like engaging, character-driven narratives

Technology

US-based Cilio expands global footprint with acquisition of AutomationFactory.AI

Sports

ODI World Cup: CAB announces ticket prices for fixtures at Eden Gardens

News

20K Americans buy tickets to watch both 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' on July 21

News

Suvinder Vicky on 'Kohrra': Raising my hand at Harleen was most difficult

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan gets emotional and misses his family

Sports

‘…Virat understands that not everyone can understand what we are going through’: Sunil Chhetri

News

Madonna defers North American leg of 'Celebration' tour due to medical condition

News

Aadesh Chaudhary reunites with Shrenu Parikh after decade in 'Maitree'

Sports

‘Express yourself’: Rahane's message for Yashasvi ahead of potential Test debut

Sports

'I’m not actually sure…lot of concerns in middle-order’: Yuvraj on India’s chances in 2023 World Cup

Technology

Taliban supports Musk’s Twitter over Zuckerberg’s Threads

Technology

This US state mulls banning sales of smartphone location data

Fashion & Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra shares her 'angel' Malti's summer look

News

Hugh Jackman to sport Wolverine's classic yellow-and-blue costume in 'Deadpool 3'

Technology

Microsoft lays off 276 employees in new job cut round

Sports

Chinese footballer Xiao Yuyi looks forward to her World Cup debut in Australia

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US