scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ashwin’s willingness to keep learning is remarkable, says Karim

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) India recorded a convincing innings and 141-run win over the West Indies on Day 3 of the 1st Test at Dominica, riding on brilliant performances by debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 171 and old warhorse Ravichandran Ashwin, who claimed a match haul of 12 wickets.

Former skipper Virat Kohli, too, joined the party, hitting 76 as India declared their innings on 421/5. Ashwin & Co. took over from there, bowling out the hosts for only 130 in the second innings.

Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim, who is now an expert with JioCinema, praised Ashwin’s efforts, saying: “He is always willing to learn and that is what is remarkable about R Ashwin. Even in this game, you would have noticed that he was able to gauge the weakness of the batters quickly and then he went around trying to set them up. You could see him change the angle accordingly.”

Ashwin has been playing on the international circuit for over a decade, and Karim is fascinated by his willingness to bring about new dimensions to his game. “As an off spin bowler he keeps adding so many new things to his armoury and I feel that there is a lot for the young spinners to learn from him,” he said.

Ashwin was not part of the team that played the World Test Championships final against Australia recently, and another expert Pragyan Ojha believes this is the best possible riposte that the spinner could have come up with. He said: “When champion players are not given what they want they will show it in a different way. The best part is when he got his chance in the very next game, he comes and takes 12 wickets and shows why he is the No. 1 spinner. This is the best way to prove yourself rather than talking.”

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal made a massive impression in this game and grabbed his chance with both hands.

Speaking about his performance, Karim said: “The fact that he played on all three days, he played through different conditions of the surface here, in different scenarios, in different phases, and he batted in such an accomplished manner and that’s what you would love to see in a young batter and it seems he had come well prepared for a Test match like this.”

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
3 US designers sue Chinese fashion giant Shein over copying their creative work
Next article
Simon Pegg says Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie are like 'Lennon and McCartney'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ons Jabeur seeks redemption as she returns to Wimbledon final for second consecutive year

News

Demi Lovato to go rock'n roll on new re-recorded compilation album 'Revamped'

News

First narration of 'Bawaal' left Janhvi Kapoor teary eyed

News

Tom Cruise refused to let 'MI7' end on a cliffhanger

Sports

Indian online skill gamings stakeholders come together to save industry: 1m Indian jobs, 400m Indian users, $2.5b investments

News

Kevin Spacey denies 'sexual bully' allegations and having 'power wand'

Sports

India hopes high from MPS star athlete Arjun, only javelin thrower for 7th Commonwealth Youth Games

News

'IBD 3': Shakti Kapoor shares his mother's reaction when he bought his first sports car

News

'Kasargold' teaser promises a trippy crime drama

Technology

Twitter usage up by 3.5% week over week: Musk

News

Hayao Miyazaki's final films gets new title for US release

News

Raja Kumari showers love on Shah Rukh Khan; latter says ‘love you my thunder’

Sports

MotoGP Bharat to kickstart series of city tours, Hyderabad chapter takes off on July 16

News

Simon Pegg says Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie are like 'Lennon and McCartney'

Technology

3 US designers sue Chinese fashion giant Shein over copying their creative work

Technology

Nothing Phone (2): Turn your swag on with less distraction, more fun

Technology

Nothing Phone (2): Turn your swag on with less distraction, more fun

Fashion and Lifestyle

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal head for vacation to celebrate her birthday

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US