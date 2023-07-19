scorecardresearch
Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced, India to face Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy

By Agency News Desk

Lahore, July 19 (IANS) India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in their first match of Asia Cup 2023 on September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president & BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed on Wednesday while announcing the schedule for the premier Asian tournament.

The tournament will start on August 30, when Pakistan take on Nepal in Multan. The final will be held on September 17 in Colombo.

“I am happy to announce the schedule for the highly anticipated Men’s ODI #AsiaCup2023, a symbol of unity and togetherness binding diverse nations together! Let’s join hands in the celebration of cricketing excellence and cherish the bonds that connect us all. @ACCMedia1,” wrote Jay Shah on Twitter.

The Asia Cup 2023 will be played in 50-over format ahead of the Men’s ODI World Cup, to be held in India from October 5 to November 19.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, the winners of ACC Men’s Premier Cup, will compete in a total of 13 ODI matches in the tournament.

India and Pakistan have been grouped together alongside Nepal in Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are the sides featuring in Group B.

India won the tournament the last time it was held in 50-over format in the UAE in 2018. Sri Lanka are the defending champions of Asia Cup held in 20-over format last year in the UAE.

–IANS

nr/ak

