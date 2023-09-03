Asia Cup: Mehidy Hasan, Najmul Hossain hit tons as Bangladesh post highest-ever total overseas

Lahore, Sep 3 (IANS) Mehidy Hasan Miraz (112) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (104) struck centuries and shared a 194-run partnership for the third wicket as Bangladesh posted 334/5, their highest total overseas, in their Asia Cup 2023 group stage match against Afghanistan here on Sunday.

Opener Mehidy Hasan scored 112 off 16 balls, raising 60 runs for the opening wicket with Mohammad Naim (28) and though Bangladesh lost Towhid Hridoy for a 2-ball duck, Mehidy and Najmul Hossain added 194 runs for the third wicket.

Bangladesh scored runs at a fast clip, raising 60 runs in the first Power-play against the mediocre bowling by Afghanistan. Mehidy Hasan reached his half-century in 65 balls, hitting four boundaries and one six. He and Najmal Hossain Shanto raised 100 runs of their third-wicket partnership off 117 balls. Najmal Hossain reached his half-century off 57 balls, hitting six fours and one six.

Mehidy Hasan reached his hundred off 115 balls, hitting six boundaries and two sixes. He was eventually retired hurt at the score of 112 in the 43rd over, with Bangladesh t 257/2.

Najmul Hossain continued with his scoring spree as he completed his century off 101 balls, hitting nine boundaries and two sixes in the process. He was soon out for 104, going for a non-existent single after hitting a reverse sweep straight to the fielder at point. He tried to turn back but lost his footing and ended up stranded halfway up the pitch.

Mushfiqur Rahim (25 off 15) and skipper Shakib Al Hasan (32 not out off 18) played vital cameos as Bangladesh posted their best-ever score in an overseas match.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 334/5 in 50 overs (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 112, Najmul Hossain Shanto 104, Shakib Al Hasan 32 not out; Gulbadin Naib 1-58) against Afghanistan.

