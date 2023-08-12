scorecardresearch
Asian Champions Trophy: Japan overcome Korea 5-3 to bag bronze medal

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, Aug 12 (IANS) Asian Games gold medallist Japan scored twice in the final quarter to quell a superb fightback by the Republic of Korea 5-3 and bagged the bronze medal in the Asian Champions Trophy at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Saturday.

Japan, who had lost to hosts India in the semifinals on Thursday, came out with guns blazing, scoring twice through Ryoma Ooka (3rd min) and Ryosei Kata (9th min-pc) within the first 10 minutes in the playoff for the third-fourth place.

However, Korea scored through veteran Jang Jonghyun (15th min-pc) and Park Cheoleon (26th min). Japan dominated the second quarter and launched some superb attacks to earn four penalty corners but failed to make the most of the chances.

But they could not be denied for long and just before the end of the first half, Japan grabbed the lead once again as Kentaro Fukuda scored a field goal.

Korea fought back again in the third quarter when Jang Jonghyun, who will be turning 40 soon, came up with another brilliant penalty corner conversion to make it 3-3 early in the third quarter.

Japan exerted some pressure in the third quarter and earned two penalty corners but could not capitalise on them.

Akira Takahashi’s side sealed the victory and bronze medal for themselves as they scored twice within three minutes. Shota Yamada put them ahead again by scoring a goal in the 53rd min and then Ken Nagayoshi converted a penalty stroke to seal victory for Japan.

