scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Asian Games: Bajrang, Sonam, and Kiran qualify for semis in wrestling

By Agency News Desk

Hangzhou, Oct 6 (IANS) India’s Bajrang Punia defeated Bahrain’s Alibeg Alibegov in the Wrestling Men’s Freestyle 65kg 1/4 final 4-0 by points to qualify for the semifinal. Bajrang will face Iranian Rahman Amouzadkhalili in the semis, here on Friday.

In women’s wrestling, Kiran qualified for the semis of the Women’s Freestyle 76kg 1/4 final after defeating Japan’s Nodoka Yamamoto 3-0 by points.

India’s Sonam defeated Noeurn Soeurn of Cambodia by technical superiority 10-0 in the Wrestling Women’s 62kg 1/4 final to qualify for the semifinal.

She had earlier beaten Nepal’s Chand Sushila in the 1/8 final by technical superiority as well.

More to follow.

–IANS

hs

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Cricket World Cup: Gill tests positive for dengue, doubtful for India’s opener against Australia; report
Next article
Paris Hilton gets her own scripted TV series
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US