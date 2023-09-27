scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Asian Games: Esha Singh shoots silver in Women's 25m Pistol; Manu Bhaker finishes 5th

By Agency News Desk

Hangzhou, Sep 27 (IANS) Esha Singh won a silver medal for India in the Women’s 25m Pistol Individual event at the Asian Games here on Wednesday, adding it to the gold in the Team event she had bagged earlier in the morning along with teammates Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwam at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre.

Esha, who along with the experienced Manu Bhaker, had qualified for the final in the Individual, shot a score of 34 points and finished second behind China’s Rui Liu, who set a new Asian Games record with a total of 38 points, improving the previous mark of 34 points set by India’s Rahi Sarnobat in 2018 edition in Jakarta/Palembang (Indonesia).

Korea’s Jiin Yang took the bronze medal with a score of 29 points after winning a shoot-off with China’s Sixuan Feng.

India’s Manu Bhaker lost out on a medal and finished fifth.

–IANS

bsk/bc

5
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Asian Games: As shooters walk off, India's Manini sheds tears of joy and sorrow
Next article
Walking 7,000 steps daily can lower blood pressure in elderly: Study
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US