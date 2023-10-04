Asian Games: India storm into final of Compound Mixed Team archery, assured of medal

Hangzhou, Oct 4 (IANS) India stormed into the final of the Compound Mixed Team archery competition at the 19th Asian Games, beating Kazakhstan in the semi finals in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

In the semifinal clash, the Indian team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Deotale defeated the Kazakhstan pair of Adel Zhexenbinova and Andrey Tyutyun 159-154 to secure a place in the final.

In the Mixed Team competition, the male and female archers take turns shooting two arrows at the target in each round and the team with the most points at the end of four such rounds (a total of 16 arrows shot by each team), emerges winner.

The Indians trailed by one point at the end of the first round (called the End in archery), trailing 39-40 as the Kazakhs had perfect 10s on each arrow.

However, with a score of perfect 40, Jyothi and Ojas took the lead in the next End as the Kazakhs shot two 9s, losing the round 40-38.

With a one-point (79-78) lead (going into the third End, India gained one more point and were placed 119-116 as Tyutyun shot an 8.

The Indians won the fourth and final End 40-38 to win the semifinal 159-154, thus advancing to the final.

In the match to decide the gold medal, India will take on the Republic of Korea, who defeated Chinese Taipei 158-153 in the second semifinal.

