Asian Games: India to take on Pakistan in men’s kabaddi semis

Hangzhou, Oct 5 (IANS) Indian men’s kabaddi team showcased tremendous determination, first outplaying Chinese Taipei 50-27 and thereafter defeating Japan 56-30 to set up a semi-final clash against arch-rival Pakistan, here on Thursday.

Praising India’s performance technical director of Pro Kabaddi League E Prasad said, “India are doing well in the raiding and defence departments. Pawan Sehrawat and Sachin played very well today. We have great raiders on the left and right flanks. The opposition teams are not able to understand India’s attacking strategies.”

India are set to go up against Pakistan in the semi-final on Friday. China has not fielded a kabaddi team in the Asian Games but the interest for kabaddi was evident at the stadium.

Speaking about the much-anticipated arch-rival clash, E Prasad said, “Pakistan are a good team, but I think India will win comfortably. However, India shouldn’t take any team lightly. Pakistan’s tackling skills are very good. The Indian players should also ensure that they don’t get injured.”

Iran Head Coach Gholamreza Mazandarani, who recently got appointed as the Head Coach of U Mumba for PKL Season 10 said, “The Asian Games being held in China has given us a chance to promote kabaddi here. If children start playing this sport at the school level, then the game could become popular by the time they enter universities for higher studies,”

India will face off against Pakistan in the men’s kabaddi semi-final on Friday.

–IANS

hs