Asian Games: Indian women's squash team take home bronze after semifinal loss to Hong Kong

Indian women’s squash team, consisting Joshana Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna and Anahat Singh settled for a bronze medal after suffering a 1-2 loss against Hong Kong in the semifinal at the 19th Asian Games, here on Friday. While Tanvi lost the opening match 0-3 ( 6-11, 7-11, 3-11) to Chan Sin Yuk, Joshana won a five-game thriller 3-2 (7-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6, 11-8) against Ho Tze Lok to level the scores.

Then, the 15-year-old Anahat showcased her mettle in the final match and almost completed any epic comeback in the third game against Lee Ka Yi won, but it wasn’t proved to be enough as she went down 0-3 (8-11, 7-11, 10-12) after saving six match points.

Meanwhile, men’s team will play Malaysia in the semifinal later in the day.