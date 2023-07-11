scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Asian Games: IOC to take final call on Russian and Belarussian athletes' participation in Hangzhou

By Agency News Desk

Bangkok (Thailand), July 9 (IANS) The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has approved in principle for athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, but the final say lies with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Delegates from 45 national or regional Olympic Committees at the 42nd OCA General Assembly in Bangkok on Saturday were informed that only if the IOC gives the green light for them to compete as independent neutral at Paris 2024, no more than 500 athletes in 12 individual sports from Russia and Belarus would be allowed to compete in the Asian Games.

The final decision will be taken with the full cooperation of the IOC, OCA, the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee and the International and Asian sports federations, said Husain Al-Musallam, OCA Director General, reports Xinhua.

“If all this approval is given, then the athletes from Russia and Belarus will participate at the Asian Games in Hangzhou but will not be eligible for medals. They will compete as independent athletes and under a neutral flag,” Husain Al-Musallam explained during the general assembly.

“Participation at the Asian Games will also give Russian and Belarus athletes the opportunity to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics,” added the OCA Director General, who stressed the move was only in principle.

The Hangzhou Asian Games is slated to run from September 23 to October 8.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Wimbledon 2023: Mirra Andreeva, 16, continues dream run, reaches fourth round
Next article
ODI World Cup Qualifier: Bowlers help Sri Lanka beat Netherlands by 128 runs; win title
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ashes 2023: Brook, Woakes star as England seal gripping victory at Headingley; keep series alive

Sports

ODI World Cup Qualifier: Bowlers help Sri Lanka beat Netherlands by 128 runs; win title

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Mirra Andreeva, 16, continues dream run, reaches fourth round

Sports

Sunil Chhetri backs Igor Stimac's call for a 4-week camp ahead of AFC Asian Cup

Sports

Chess: Koneru Humpy, Dronavalli Harika to lead India's challenge in Asian Games

Sports

1st T20I: Really happy to finish the chase four-five overs early, says Harmanpreet Kaur

Sports

1st T20I: Bowlers, Harmanpreet Kaur power India to easy seven-wicket win over Bangladesh (ld)

Sports

National Motorcycle Racing C'ship: Sarthak Chavan notches major win, double for Sethu, Goud

Sports

1st T20I: Harmanpreet slams 54 not out as India register easy seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Harare Hurricanes, Bulawayo Braves to play tournament opener on July 20

Sports

Mehidy Hasan unfazed by ODI series loss against Afghanistan; wants better planning for Asia Cup, World Cup

Sports

Ashes 2023: Jason Gillespie feels Australia should drop Warner, bring in Renshaw for 4th Test

Sports

Dutch goalkeeping coach Van de Pol to conduct camp with Indian men's hockey team

Sports

1st T20I: Pooja, Shafali, Minnu help India restrict Bangladesh to 114/5

Sports

Women's Ashes: Australia will be stunned by back-to-back losses, says Alex Blackwell

Sports

Women's Ashes: Capsey was amazing; shows youngsters in England don't have fear, says Edwards

Sports

'We also demand same for our World Cup games': Pakistan Sports minister on India playing Asia Cup at neutral venue

Sports

Wimbledon: Confident Alcaraz wants to face Djokovic in final

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US