Asian Games medalist Kartik Kumar, defending champ Sanjivani Jadhav to lead India's charge at Delhi Half Marathon

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Asian Games 2023 silver medalist in the 10,000m race Kartik Kumar and defending champion Sanjivani Jadhav will headline the Indian elite athletes in the men’s and women’s categories at the 18th Delhi Half Marathon, on October 15.

Kartik Kumar, who is a very successful 10,000m runner, recorded his personal best (1:04:00) at the Delhi Half Marathon last year. He was also the runner-up at the TCS World 10K 2022, Bengaluru with a timing of 30:06. Kartik became the first Indian to win a medal in the 10,000m event at the Asian Games since Gulab Chand in 1998. Kartik’s compatriot Gulveer Singh won a Bronze in the same event.

Speaking about running in Delhi once again, Kartik said, “It’s always exciting to be a part of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. The atmosphere is absolutely electric and brings out the best in me. I am feeling very confident after my performance at the Asian Games and hopefully, I will be able to win this year at Delhi.”

Kartik, however, will face stiff competition from the winner of the Dhaka Half Marathon 2023 Abhishek Pal, the champion of the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023 Half Marathon Murali Kumar Gavit and National marathon winner Srinu Bugatha.

Experienced marathoners Kalidas Hirave and Durga Bahadur will also vie for a place on the podium in the Indian Elite Men’s category.

Meanwhile, Defending Champion Sanjivani Jadhav will lead the charge in the Indian Elite Women’s category. She recorded a timing of 77:53 in the last edition of the Delhi Half Marathon and also won the TSK 25K 2022. Moreover, Jadhav clinched the bronze medal in the 5000m event at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships and triumphed in the 10,000m event at the National Federation Cup in 2022.

Jadhav expressed her excitement about returning to the capital city, “The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon is one of the most prestigious running events in the world. The fast track always helps us to put in our best performance and I am looking forward to retaining my title.”

However, the defending champion will receive strong opposition from the winner of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2023 Tamshi Singh and the champion of the New Delhi Marathon 2019 and 2020 – Jyoti Gawate in the Indian Elite Women’s Race.

The USD 268,000 prize money will see tens of thousands of amateurs join the world’s best elites on one of the fastest courses in the world.

The Indian elite winners in the men’s and women’s categories will take home INR 4,00,000 each and the prize money includes the top 10 finishers in both. In addition to this, there is an Event Record Bonus of INR 1,00,000 and a performance bonus for athletes finishing under a certain time.

