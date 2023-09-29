scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Asian Games: Palak clinch gold, Esha Singh bags silver in women's 10m Air Pistol

Indian shooters Palak and Esha Singh won the gold and silver medals, respectively, in the women's 10m air pistol individual event at the 19th Asian Games, here on Friday

By Agency News Desk
Asian Games Palak clinch gold, Esha Singh bags silver in women's 10m Air Pistol
Asian Games Palak clinch gold, Esha Singh bags silver in women's 10m Air Pistol _ pic courtesy news agency

Indian shooters Palak and Esha Singh won the gold and silver medals, respectively, in the women’s 10m air pistol individual event at the 19th Asian Games, here on Friday. The 17-year-old Palak set a new Asian Games record winning score of 241.2, while Esha, who is 18 years old, achieved a score of 239.7.

Earlier in the day, the pair was part of the women’s 10m air pistol team that secured a silver medal.

This was Esha’s fourth medal at the continental event as she claimed a silver medal in the women’s individual 25m pistol event. Additionally, she joined forces with Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan to clinch the gold medal in the women’s 25m pistol team event.

9
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Elon Musk’s Tesla sued for racial discrimination of Black employees in US
Next article
Asian Games: India win gold medal in Men's 50m Rifle 3Ps team event
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US