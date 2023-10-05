Asian Games: Saurav Ghosal loses in final, bags second silver in men's singles after nine years

Hangzhou, Oct 5 (IANS) Saurav Ghosal won his second silver in men’s singles after Incheon 2014, as he lost 1-3 to Malaysian Eain Yow NG in the final encounter, here on Thursday.

The Indian was off to a thumping start as he took the lead Eain Yow NG in the first game 11-9. But the rallies kept getting longer and Eain used that to his advantage to first get level in the game, and then take the third and fourth games to win the contest.

The final scoreline of the match read 11-9, 9-11, 5-11, 7-11. It’s 9th Asian Games medal for Saurav overall.

–IANS

