Asian Games: This is a 'baby step' towards Paris Olympic Games, says PR Sreejesh after hockey team wins gold

Hangzhou, Oct 6 (IANS) Goalkeeper of the Indian men’s hockey team PR Sreejesh on Friday termed India’s triumph in the Asian Games as “baby steps” towards the ultimate goal — gold in the Paris Olympic Games next year.

India defeated Japan 5-1 in the final to reclaim Asian Games glory, winning their fourth title in the Continental multi-discipline sport and also bagging a berth in the Paris Olympic Games.

With this, Sreejesh and his teammate Manpreet Singh became the only two players to win two gold medals in the Asian Games. Both were important members of the team that won the gold in the 2014 edition in Incheon, South Korea.

“We now know how to beat the big teams in tough conditions. This Asian Games win is a baby step. The players are getting the experience of knockout matches, to bounce back from tough situations, and to control their emotions and (absorb) pressure. Like, the win against South Korea taught us a lot,” Sreejesh told the media after the final.

Sreejesh was also delighted that with this win, the Indian men’s team has also booked their ticket to the Paris Olympic Games in 2024.

“It feels wonderful to earn our Paris Olympics ticket. We raised the level of our play when it mattered the most. We won a medal at the Olympics (bronze in Tokyo 2020) and recently we claimed the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai,” he added, saying the team has now learned how to win matches.

The veteran goalkeeper said the next Olympic cycle had already started after the Tokyo Olympics, and this was a major step in that cycle.

“Our Olympics cycle has already started. We need to prepare well for the Paris Games by playing well in all major tournaments ahead,” he said.

–IANS

bsk/bc