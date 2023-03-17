Asian Handball Federation to back Premier Handball League

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) The inaugural Premier Handball League (PHL), which is already sanctioned by the Handball Association India, has got further push, with the Asian Handball Federation also approving it.

Supported by Handball Association India, the National Sports Federation for the sport of Handball, affiliated with the International Handball Federation (IHF), the PHL now will have a clear roadmap.

On Friday, the Asian Handball Federation approved and signed the Grants of Rights Agreement between the South Asian Handball Federation and Bluesport Entertainment Private Limited for the commercialization of Handball in South Asian countries, giving exclusivity in India in the capacity of the Confirming Party.

The agreement grants exclusive rights to Bluesport Entertainment for the promotion of Men’s handball extending to a period of 20 years. As part of the agreement, Asian Handball Federation representatives will be part of the Premier Handball League Governing Council and head the Technical Committee. Further, AHF will support the Premier Handball League through Player Transfers and officiating of the League. It will also prepare By-Laws and a Code of Conduct for participants in alignment with the AHF regulations.

For the South Asian Handball Federation, the agreement was signed by Anandeshwar Pandey, Secretary General of the South Asian Handball Federation and by Bader Mohammed Al-Theyab, Treasurer of the Asian Handball Federation and Vice-President of the International Handball Federation representing Asia.

Speaking about the development Manu Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Bluesport Entertainment Private Limited said, “It is a momentous occasion for the entirety of the Premier Handball team. We have been building a robust system at PHL to ensure that not only the sport of handball gets its needed recognition, but this league should change perceptions about the sustainability of sports league around Olympic sports in India.”

Bader Mohammed Al-Theyab, Treasurer of the Asian Handball Federation and Vice-President of the International Handball Federation representing Asia have high hopes for PHL.

“India is a key market for Handball in Asia. The country is brimming with sporting talent and what it needs is a catalyst. We have had multiple deliberations with the host federation and the Bluesport Entertainment team and we are delighted to know their vision and commitment,” he said.

–IANS

bsk