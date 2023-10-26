Asian Para Games: Monu Ghangas clinches silver with his personal best in discus throw

Hangzhou, Oct 26 (IANS) India’s Monu Ghangas clinched a silver medal in the men’s discus throw F11 event at the ongoing Asian Para Games 2023, on Thursday.

Monu with a throw of 37.87m finished second on the podium resulting in his personal best. Iran’s Mahdi Olad won the gold medal with a throw of 42.73m while Hassan Bajoulvand bagged a bronze medal with a throw of 37.62m.

Indian para-athletes created history by winning the highest number of medals in the Asian Para Games, taking the country’s tally to 80, including 18 gold medals.

India had won 72 medals (15 gold, 24 silver, 33 bronze) in the last edition in Jakarta which was the best before this Hangzhou Games.

India is currently positioned eighth with 81 medals.

–IANS

hs