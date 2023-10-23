scorecardresearch
Asian Para Games: Nishad Kumar bags gold in men’s high jump T47

By Agency News Desk

Hangzhou, Oct 23 (IANS) Nishad Kumar bagged a gold medal for India with a new Asian Games record in the Men’s High Jump T47 at the 4th Asian Para Games 2022, here on Monday.

According to information received, Nishad took the yellow metal with a jump of 2.02m. China’s Hongjie Chen settled for silver (1.94m). India’s Ram Pal too won silver as he registered 1.94m in his fifth attempt.

Meanwhile, Indian para-athlete Monu Ghangas secured a bronze medal in the Men’s Shot Put-F-11 final.

Monu secured a podium finish with his season-best throw of 12.33m which came in his fourth attempt.

Earlier, in athletics, Shailesh Kumar (1.82m), Mariyappan Thangavelu (1.80m) and Ram Singh Padhiyar (1.78m) clinched gold, silver and bronze medals respectively in the Men’s High Jump-T63 event.

–IANS

cs

