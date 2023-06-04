scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Asian U-20 Athletics C'ships: Rezoana Mallick, Bharatpreet win gold in Yecheon

By Agency News Desk

Yecheon (South Korea), June 4 (IANS) Rezoana Mallick Heena and Bharatpreet Singh kicked off their campaigns at the Asian U-20 Athletics Championship with a remarkable start, clinching gold medals in the women’s 400m race and men’s discus throw, respectively, here on Sunday.

Rezoana, who is a reigning Asian U-18 Champion, won first track gold for India on the opening day after clocking 53.31 sec to win the women’s 400m title.

Discus thrower Bharatpreet Singh won the second gold with his best throw of 55.66m, which came in his third attempt.

Earlier in the opening day, Antima Pal clinched a bronze in the’women’s 5,000m race with a timing of 17 minutes 17.11 secs while Bushra Khan Gauri finished fourth with 18:15.98 secs.

On the other hand, Abinaya Rajarajan clocked 11.91 secs in her 100m heat to qualify for the final.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Chiranjeevi's 'Bhola mania' has arrived
Next article
Junior World Cup Shooting: Abhinav, Gautami win India's second gold at Suhl Junior World Cup
This May Also Interest You
Sports

National 2W Racing C'ship: Double delight for Rajiv Sethu, Mathana Kumar, Vignesh Goud

News

Greta Gerwig compares 'Barbie' to disco

Sports

Junior World Cup Shooting: Abhinav, Gautami win India's second gold at Suhl Junior World Cup

News

Chiranjeevi's 'Bhola mania' has arrived

News

Britney Spears: 'Gained weight, but at least I have a b*** now'

Sports

Athletics: Amlan Borgohain clinches gold at Flanders Cup in Antwerp

Sports

Women's Junior Asia Cup: Indian junior women's hockey team ready for Malaysian challenge

News

Michael Keaton thought nobody wanted to see his 'Batman'

Health & Lifestyle

Vegan men considered less suitable for 'masculine jobs': Study

Sports

WTC Final: Michael Neser named as replacement for Josh Hazlewood in Australia's squad

News

Elliot Page had 'secret relationship' with Kate Mara shortly after coming out as gay

Sports

Football: Karim Benzema to leave Real Madrid after 14 years

Technology

Google removes malicious Chrome extensions with 75 mn installs from Web Store

Health & Lifestyle

New low-cost clip can monitor BP using your smartphone's camera

Fashion and Lifestyle

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth are on Rajasthan vacay with Bina Kak

Sports

Michael Vaughan advises Australia to follow Ireland's lead and target Jack Leach in Ashes

News

Chiranjeevi refutes rumours of cancer, blames media for irresponsible reporting

Technology

Microsoft adds new phone photos feature in File Explorer

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US