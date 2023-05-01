scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Asian U18 athletics: Girls team wins medley race; Bapi Hansda scripts history with silver in 400m

By Agency News Desk

Tashkent (Uzbekistan), April 30 (IANS) India bagged one gold, five six silver and two bronze medals on the fourth and final day of the Asian U18 Athletics Championships with the girls’ team winning gold in the 400 medley relay event.

The Indian girls’ team won gold in the medley relay while the boys’ team finished with a silver medal.

Bapi Hansda scripted history at the Asian Youth Athletics Championships on Sunday as he became the first Indian ever to win silver in the men’s 400m hurdles event.

Bapi clocked a time of 51.38s, easily his personal best. His timing was also better than the previous Championship Record of 51.96s. In the previous editions of the tournament, Bapi’s timing in the final would have been good enough to secure gold.

This was only the 5th time ever that Bapi was running in the 400m hurdles event and just his third competition.

Rezoana Mallick Heena won silver in women’s 200m. She clocked 24.38s in the competition. She had won gold in 400m.

Mohur Mukherjee wins silver in the heptathlon while Ritik finished second in the discus with a throw of 54.03m. Sumit Rathi bagged silver in the boys’ 2000m steeplechase in a time of 5 minutes 58.69 secs.

Anupriya won bronze in girls’ shot put with a distance of 16.37m while Abhay Singh battled with Chinese sprinters to finish third in 200m, clocking 21.39 secs in the final.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
School timings in Patna extended after weather improves
Next article
Formula 1: Perez wins in Azerbaijan, Verstappen completes 1-2 for Red Bull; Leclerc places third
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Delhi's iconic Sonnet Cricket Club gets evicted, left with no space to practice

Sports

Formula 1: Perez wins in Azerbaijan, Verstappen completes 1-2 for Red Bull; Leclerc places third

Health & Lifestyle

School timings in Patna extended after weather improves

Sports

IWL 2023: Sethu Madurai roll over Lords FA Kochi, Kickstart beat Odisha FC

Sports

Madrid Open: Swiatek downs Pera to reach fourth round, Chinese duo out of women's doubles

Sports

'We never gave up after losing first game', says Shetty-Rankireddy after becoming Asian Champions

Technology

SL President urged experts to promote AI taking India, Singapore as models

Sports

IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal's stunning 124 propels Rajasthan to massive 212/7 against Mumbai

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Beating CSK in Chennai is special', says PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan after winning last-ball thriller

Sports

IPL 2023: 'If we can't get a boundary, we'll run well', Sikandar Raza reveals plan behind his final ball heroics against CSK

Sports

IPL 2023: Prabhsimran, Livingstone, Curran, and Raza star as PBKS clinch last-ball thriller against CSK (Ld)

News

IANS Review: 'Citadel': Techno thriller that promises more than it delivers! (IANS Rating: **)

Sports

IPL 2023: Can think about sending him earlier, DC skipper David Warner on Axar Patel

Sports

China's Ding Liren beats Nepomniachtchi in tie-breaker to become the new World Chess Champion

Sports

Satwik-Chirag make history, win India’s second gold in Asian Badminton Championships

News

Ilaiyaraaja's one condition for 'The Sound of Music' songs in 'Music School'

Sports

IPL 2023: Sikandar Raza's last ball heroics helps PBKS prevail over CSK for 4-wicket win

Sports

Satwik-Chirag make history, win India's second gold in Asian Badminton Championships

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US