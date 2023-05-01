Asian U18 athletics: Girls team wins medley race; Bapi Hansda scripts history with silver in 400m

Tashkent (Uzbekistan), April 30 (IANS) India bagged one gold, five six silver and two bronze medals on the fourth and final day of the Asian U18 Athletics Championships with the girls’ team winning gold in the 400 medley relay event.

The Indian girls’ team won gold in the medley relay while the boys’ team finished with a silver medal.

Bapi Hansda scripted history at the Asian Youth Athletics Championships on Sunday as he became the first Indian ever to win silver in the men’s 400m hurdles event.

Bapi clocked a time of 51.38s, easily his personal best. His timing was also better than the previous Championship Record of 51.96s. In the previous editions of the tournament, Bapi’s timing in the final would have been good enough to secure gold.

This was only the 5th time ever that Bapi was running in the 400m hurdles event and just his third competition.

Rezoana Mallick Heena won silver in women’s 200m. She clocked 24.38s in the competition. She had won gold in 400m.

Mohur Mukherjee wins silver in the heptathlon while Ritik finished second in the discus with a throw of 54.03m. Sumit Rathi bagged silver in the boys’ 2000m steeplechase in a time of 5 minutes 58.69 secs.

Anupriya won bronze in girls’ shot put with a distance of 16.37m while Abhay Singh battled with Chinese sprinters to finish third in 200m, clocking 21.39 secs in the final.

