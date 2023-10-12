scorecardresearch
Assam Police honours Lovlina for performance in Asian games

By Agency News Desk
Assam Police honours Lovlina for performance in Asian games _ pic courtesy news agency

The Assam Police has honored ace pugilist Lovlina Borgohain and presented her with the state DGP’s Commendation Medal, officials said on Thursday. Lovlina was facilitated by the Assam Police for taking home a silver medal in the recently-concluded 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The award ceremony was held in Guwahati at the Assam Police headquarters on Wednesday.

As a token of appreciation, the pugilist also gifted the police department a pair of autographed boxing gloves.

Taking to ‘X’, the Assam DGP G.P. Singh wrote, “Assam Police felicitated Asian Games medalist, our own DySP Lovlina Borgohai at Police Hq Guwahati on grand success at 19th Asian Games at Hangzhou. She has also been awarded Assam DGP Commendation Medal. She also presented a signed pair of boxing gloves to us.”

Meanwhile, the Assam Olympic Association has decided to hand over Lovlina Borgohain a monetary prize of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 25,000 each to the other Asian Games competitors

Agency News Desk
