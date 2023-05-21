scorecardresearch
At least 12 killed in stampede at soccer stadium in El Salvador (Ld)

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) At least 12 people have been killed in an apparent stampede at Cuscatlan Stadium in El Salvador during a local tournament, National Civil Police (PNC) said on Twitter.

The incident occurred during a match between local team Alianza and the Santa Ana-based team Fas on Saturday.

The match was later abandoned.

The incident reportedly occurred when a large number of fans tried to enter the venue after the gates had been closed and officials believed some fans had been sold fake tickets, with an investigation underway,” report stated.

Footage shared by local media appeared to show fans attempting to pull down barricades at the stadium’s entrance.

Country’s President Nayib Bukele described the event as unprecedented and said “will carry out an exhaustive investigation of the events that occurred at the Cuscatlan Stadium.”

Luis Alonso Amaya, from the Civil Protection of El Salvador, said that about 500 people had been given medical treatment, with many transferred to hospital.

Salvadoran Health Minister Francisco Alabi said on Twitter that all patients have been given medical care in the aftermath of the stampede.

“Both female and male patients, including minors, have mostly been treated for multiple traumas. Most of them are stable and at the moment we do not report intrahospital deaths,” he added.

The Salvadoran Soccer Federation said that “all national level football matches on Sunday would be suspended. It also said it regretted what had happened and voiced support for the victims’ families.”

This is the second such tragedy that happened within a year. Last October, around 135 people, including more than 40 children, died in a stampede following a football match in Malang, Indonesia.

–IANS

bc/cs

