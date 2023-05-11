scorecardresearch
Atanu Das, Mehuli Ghosh back in TOPS; young shooter Tilottama in TOPS Development Group

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) With key events in Paris 2024 qualification up head, Olympian Archer and World Championship silver medallist Atanu Das and shooter Mehuli Ghosh were on Thursday reinducted in Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS).

Atanu Das was included in the list based on his recent performances at the domestic circuit and the Archery World Cup in Antalya this year.

Das, who had scored 673 points to claim the fourth spot in the men’s recurve individual rankings, was making a return to international outdoor competition after nearly one-and-a-half years, the ministry informed in a release on Thursday.

Other big names included in TOPS are rifle shooter Mehuli Ghosh, who won the 10m air rifle event at the National Shooting Trials this year, and 15-year-old Tilottama Sen who had earlier won the 10m air rifle event’s bronze at Cairo World Cup this year, that too in her debut performance in the senior circuit. Tilottama also has Junior World Championships bronze and Team Gold under her belt that she won in the year 2022.

A total of 27 new athletes were included in the TOPS Core and Development lists which now takes the total number of TOPS Athletes to 270 (101 in Core, 269 in Development), the release said.

