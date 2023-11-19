ATP Finals: Djokovic beats Alcaraz in semis, sets summit clash with Sinner

Turin, Nov 19 (IANS) Novak Djokovic capped a year of tense battles with Carlos Alcaraz in style late on Saturday night at the ATP Finals, where the World No. 1 clinched a 6-3, 6-2 semi-final victory against the Spaniard.

The Serbian offered few attacking opportunities to his powerful opponent by consistently striking deep and clinched a break of Alcaraz’s serve in each set to set a championship-match meeting with home favourite Jannik Sinner.

With his win, the Serbian moved within one match of becoming champion at the prestigious season finale for a record seventh time. The 36-year-old went 2-1 in group play in Turin, where his only defeat came against his next opponent: Sinner.

Djokovic was at his rock-solid best throughout the 88-minute encounter to notch his third win in four ATP Headto-Head clashes with Alcaraz this year, reports ATP Tour.

Djokovic and Alcaraz’s previous meetings this year include the Spaniard’s stunning five-set win in the final at Wimbledon, and Djokovic saving match point to prevail in the Cincinnati championship match.

The 36-year-old Serb will be attempting to become the third player in six years to avenge a group defeat in the championship match. Alexander Zverev reversed group losses to Daniil Medvedev (2021) and Djokovic (2018) to win the title match. Djokovic has accomplished the feat once before, rebounding from a group loss to Roger Federer to take the 2015 title.

