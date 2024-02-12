HomeWorldSports

AUS v WI: Fraser-McGurk, Wes Agar added to Australia squad for final T20I

Perth, Feb 12 (IANS) Australia Jake Fraser-McGurk and Wes Agar are in line to mark their T20 international debut after being added to the squad for the third and final T20I against the West Indies in Perth.

Fraser-McGurk and Agar added to the squad after Josh Hazlewood returning home to Sydney to prepare for the forthcoming tour of New Zealand.

The 20-year-old Fraser-McGurk had captured hearts with his explosive performance in his ODI debut against West Indies. His remarkable 18-ball 41 in Canberra had propelled Australia to a resounding 3-0 victory in the preceding ODI series against the West Indies.

He will join the exploits of Glenn Maxwell, who smashed a record fifth T20 international century to help Australia head to Perth with an unassailable 2-0 in the three-match series.

Like Fraser-McGurk, Agar has also played two one-day internationals for Australia, both against the West Indies in his debut tour of the Caribbean in 2021.

