scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Australia to play Ecuador in World Cup homecoming

By News Bureau

Canberra, March 2 (IANS) Australians will have the chance to welcome the country’s World Cup heroes when the Socceroos host Ecuador for two friendlies in March.

Football Australia (FA) announced on Thursday that the Socceroos will play Ecuador in Sydney on March 24 and in Melbourne on March 28 as a “Welcome Home” series.

The Socceroos made history by winning two games at a World Cup for the first time in Qatar and reaching the round of 16 for the second time, sparking scenes of jubilation across the country.

The March international window is the first opportunity much of the squad has had to return to Australia since the World Cup, with most going straight back to their club sides around the world following the Round of 16 defeat to Argentina, a Xinhua report said.

Coach Graham Arnold, who in January signed a new four-year contract, said the games against 41st-ranked Ecuador were an opportunity to celebrate the squad’s achievements in Qatar.

“It’s fantastic we get this opportunity to gather again as a squad and reflect upon what we achieved at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar,” he said in a media release.

“Throughout the FIFA World Cup, we saw the incredible support the team was receiving back in Australia, and we are very much looking forward to finally celebrating together.”

Arnold said that he plans to reward the 26 members of the World Cup squad for the window but that his priority is preparing for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup and 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

James Johnson, chief executive of FA, said regularly playing higher-ranked opposition would be key to the future success of the Socceroos.

“Part of creating the right environment for national team success for us means replicating tournament football by playing higher-ranked opponents and world-class teams on a more regular basis,” he said.

–IANS

ak/

Previous article
Intel's next-gen chips may support Windows 12
Next article
Aiden Markram credits SA20 'good vibes' for Proteas Test century
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Aiden Markram credits SA20 'good vibes' for Proteas Test century

Technology

Intel's next-gen chips may support Windows 12

Technology

Alphabet's self-driving unit Waymo lays off 200 employees

Technology

Softbank offloads 3.8% stake in Delhivery for Rs 954 cr

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out 'Report status updates' feature on Android beta

Technology

Musk envisions 'fully sustainable earth' but no new electric cars

Technology

Software firm Thoughtworks lays off nearly 500 employees

Sports

Venezuela to meet Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan in friendlies

Sports

Argentina World Cup hero Mac Allister wants to stay in Premier League

Technology

OpenAI announces ChatGPT, Whisper APIs for developers

Health & Lifestyle

Hoshiarpur Literature Festival to be held on March 4

Health & Lifestyle

UN, humanitarians allocate $9.5 mn to fight cholera outbreak in Lebanon

Health & Lifestyle

Vaccination centres close in Denmark's Capital Region

Health & Lifestyle

UNICEF-supported campaign promotes healthier food environments in Asia-Pacific

Sports

Indian Open: Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor wins gold, makes Asian Games cut

Sports

Santosh Trophy: Karnataka make history, beat Services to reach final after five decades

Sports

PVL: Kochi Blue Spikers finish campaign with win over Mumbai Meteors

News

Naga Shaurya becomes real-life hero as he confronts abusive man

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US