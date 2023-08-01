Australian players make big moves in the ICC Women’s ODI Rankings after series win over Ireland

Dubai, Aug 1 (IANS) Australia’s dominant 2-0 ODI series triumph over Ireland in Dublin has seen a majority of their players make big moves in the latest update to the ICC Women’s Player Rankings.

Australia’s off-spin all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, who also won the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for June 2023, reached career-best ranking in all three lists starting with jumping five slots from 21st to 16th and 579 rating points in the batters list after a quick-fire 65 from 39 deliveries in the second match.

She has also moved one place to a personal best fourth place in the bowlers rankings, with 673 points after taking three wickets for 38 runs in the third game. Her efforts also meant Ashleigh got her best ranking of number two and 389 points (from fourth place) in the all-rounders list, that continues to be topped by England’s Natalie Sciver-Brunt, who also continues her stronghold over the top batting position.

Her teammates, Annabel Sutherland and Phoebe Litchfield smashed a century each in their 10-wicket victory in the third match to rise to their own, career-best rankings of 36th (up 13 slots with 418 points) and 51st (up 22 with 357 points) respectively.

Premier all-rounder Ellyse Perry’s 99-ball 91 saw her rise to eighth position among the batters, one up from her previous seventh, with 686 rating points, while leg-spinner Georgia Wareham also made significant gains in all three lists, reaching her personal best in the batters (66th from 80th) and all-rounders (22nd from 30th) lists. Georgia has also risen four slots to 25th in the bowlers list, five places shy of her best, at 20th.

Despite the series loss to Australia, Ireland have also seen several personal best gains in the latest update to the rankings. Gaby Lewis rose two places to 21st in the batters list with 557 points, followed by Amy Hunter who jumped nine slots to 54th and 338 points.

Georgina Dempsey leaped 18 slots to a career-best 50th from 68th in the bowlers list (336 points) and seven places to 50th among the all-rounders. Her teammates Laura Delany, Laura Canning and Orla Prendergast rose two slots to 57th, 21 spaces to 92nd and nine slots to 94th respectively in the bowlers list. Orla also jumped 11 places to 45th in the all-rounders list.

–IANS

nr/cs