scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Australia's captain Kerr solely focused on home FIFA World Cup glory

By Agency News Desk

Canberra, June 14 (IANS) Australian women’s football captain Sam Kerr has declared winning the World Cup at home is the biggest goal of her career.

Kerr, 29, will on July 20 lead the Matildas onto the pitch for their opening game at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup against Ireland in Sydney, reports Xinhua.

The tournament, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand, shapes the biggest event in the history of Australian football and Kerr’s career.

Currently ranked 10th in the world, the Matildas are widely considered contenders to become the first Australian team to win the World Cup following recent victories over fellow top-ranked teams England, Spain and Sweden.

“It would be the ultimate dream. That’s why I play football. That’s why I do what I do every day. That’s why I sacrifice so much, to win a World Cup,” Kerr was quoted by the Australian Associated Press (AAP) on Tuesday.

Kerr is the all-time leading scorer in Australian history but missed a crucial penalty as Australia were knocked out of the 2019 World Cup by Norway in a round-of-16 shootout.

Despite the added pressure of hosting the tournament, Kerr said she and her teammates were solely focused on their preparation with 36 days to go until the tournament starts.

“The most important thing is we focus on ourselves and focus on performing to the best of our ability and enjoying it too, because this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” she said.

“You don’t want it to become a bad experience by getting overawed by the crowd or whatever it may be, you want to enjoy this experience.”

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Brain waves may predict cognitive issues in Parkinson's: Indian American-led study
Next article
Bracewell to undergo surgery for ruptured achilles
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Bracewell to undergo surgery for ruptured achilles

Health & Lifestyle

Brain waves may predict cognitive issues in Parkinson's: Indian American-led study

Technology

Subreddits' blackout will pass: Reddit CEO

Technology

OpenAI warned Microsoft to go slow on integrating its AI into Bing: Report

Health & Lifestyle

UP minister orders probe into complaint of pregnant woman's family

Technology

Potential Iran deal not binding on Israel: PM Netanyahu

Health & Lifestyle

Lebanon, France ink health cooperation agreement

Sports

Squash World Cup 2023: India start campaign with 4-0 win over Hong Kong

News

'Gandii Baat' poster triggers row for allegedly mocking Goddess Lakshmi

Sports

Indian Team comprising 280 members, including 198 athletes, head to Berlin for Special Olympics – Summer Games

Health & Lifestyle

Tribunal asks Centre, Delhi govts to take action against quacks

Sports

CWC Qualifying: Thrilling games, terrific tons on first day of warm-up matches

Sports

Venus Williams crashes out in opener with sister Serena watching from the stands

Sports

Make nation proud, AIFF President, Secretary General inspire India U-17 team ahead of Asian campaign

Sports

Premier Handball League: Sumit Kumar stars as Maharashtra Ironmen outplay Delhi Panzers 41-31

News

Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Ganapath Part 1' to release on October 20

Technology

Curb malpractices like 'dark pattern' during online shopping, e-commerce entities told

Sports

Golf: Large field ready for action as Women's Pro Tour returns to Hosur for eighth-leg

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US