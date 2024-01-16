Avani Prashanth places tied seventh at Australian Amateur golf

HomeWorldSports

Avani Prashanth picked two birdies against one lone bogey towards the end of her first nine to be 1-under 72 and was tied 7th after the first round of the Australian Amateur Championships.

By Agency News Desk
Melbourne, Jan 16 (IANS) Avani Prashanth picked two birdies against one lone bogey towards the end of her first nine to be 1-under 72 at Keysborough Golf Club and was tied seventh after the first round of the Australian Amateur Championships.

Avani, runner-up at the Australian Masters of Amateurs last week, is three shots behind leader Aina Fujimoto (69) at 4-under.

Sandeep Yadav, the 2023 Indian National champion, opened with a steady start of 1-under 71 at Keysborough Golf Club as the Indian Golf Union’s team had mixed results on the first day.

Among the other Indians playing in Australia this week, Heena Kang with 78 was T-60 in women’s section, while in the men’s section Varun Muthappa (74) was T-83 and Rohit Narwal (78) was T-165.

