Ayush Chhikara signs three-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Mumbai City FC on Friday announced that Ayush Chhikara has signed a three-year contract extension with the club, keeping him with the Islanders until May 2026.

Born in Haryana, Ayush began his footballing journey with the Reliance Foundation Young Champs before he was signed by Mumbai City FC in October 2020.

After spending his first year on loan at Sudeva Delhi in the 2020-21 season, Ayush suffered an unfortunate injury that kept him on the sidelines for the next 12 months.

The 20-year-old forward made a spirited comeback as he returned to the Islanders’ set up, debuting for the first team in the 2022 Durand Cup.

“My time so far at this club has been an incredible learning opportunity for me, and I am thrilled to extend my journey with Mumbai City FC. Being a part of this team, being around such talented teammates and working with someone like Des Buckingham is a true privilege,” said Ayush, in a media release.

“The club has supported me unconditionally and I want to repay Mumbai City’s faith in me, scoring as many goals as I can every time I wear the badge,” he added.

Ayush asserted himself as a player to watch out for after showing flashes of brilliance the Islanders’ highly successful league campaign last season, winning the Indian Super League Winners’ Shield 2022-23 in record-breaking fashion. He also featured in Mumbai City FC’s all-Indian squad in the 2023 Super Cup, where he shone bright, scoring the sole goal in a 1-0 win against Chennaiyin FC.

“Ayush has worked extremely hard over the past 12 months, making his debut and scoring his first professional goal as a result. He possesses a lot of unique and positive attributes for a young, domestic centre forward and is an exciting player with excellent potential,” said Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham.

“Ayush is another player that has trusted our club with his development for the next three years and I am looking forward to seeing where we can go together,” he added.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
