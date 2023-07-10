scorecardresearch
Babar Azam, David Miller to play in Lanka Premier League, Star Sports acquires broadcast rights

By Agency News Desk

Colombo, July 5 (IANS) Star international cricketers such as Babar Azam, Shakib Al Hasan, David Miller are ready to roar in Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 as the league is scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka from July 30 to August 21.

Having bagged the television broadcast rights, Star Sports will telecast the league’s action live, exclusively in India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, and MENA region including UAE.

The upcoming season will witness the presence of popular international stars such as Babar Azam, Shakib Al Hasan, David Miller as well as popular Sri Lankan stars Thisara Perera and Wanidu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews and Skipper Dasun Shanaka among others as the matches will be held across two venues—Colombo and Kandy, for the fourth season.

“We are delighted to announce Star Sports as the official television broadcaster for the fourth edition of the Lanka Premier League 2023. Since the inception of the LPL, it has not only showcased an exciting brand of cricket but also provided a platform for Sri Lankan cricket to steadily churn out talented cricketers. With committed stakeholders like Star Sports, we are very excited to bring the global cricketing audience an opportunity to not only witness an extremely competitive and captivating brand of T20 cricket but also dish out unmatched non-live cricketing content for fans across India, Sri Lanka, the subcontinent and MENA region,” commented Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, Founder and CEO of IPG Group—the official rights holder of LPL.

“I am highly confident that the Lanka Premier League 2023 is going to reach new heights in terms of competitiveness among teams and excitement among fans, thus elevating the tournament to a new level; hence, having a renowned Broadcaster like Star Sports take the tournament to the doorstep of a wider audience is highly welcome,” said Samantha Dodanwela, Tournament Director, Lanka Premier League 2023.

“We welcome this exciting association with LPL. The league has witnessed thrilling action and a great fan base across the subcontinent and MENA region. With this association, the upcoming season will be able to reach a wider audience. We look forward to a great collaboration and a memorable experience for the fans,” said a Star Sports Spokesperson.

Colombo Strikers, Dambulla Aura, Galle Titans, Jaffna Kings and B-Love Kandy will be the five teams fighting for the coveted title.

