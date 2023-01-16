scorecardresearch
Babar Azam's alleged personal videos leaked on social media, netizens react in shock

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who is going through a purple patch with the bat, has landed in a controversy as his alleged personal videos and photo went viral on social media.

A Twitter post by a parody account has Babar’s alleged video of sexting with a girl and his photo making rounds on social media. However, the authenticity of the video has not been confirmed.

The alleged viral video of Babar caused a stir among the netizens. Some of his fans claimed that this is a conspiracy against Babar to spoil his image while other said the video is been morphed and urged not to spread lies against the star batter.

A user wrote: “There is no movement of his lips that clearly shows that video has been edited by someone but we know he is humble and will not do these kinds of shameful acts.”

“What is the fuss about Babar Azam’s leaked pic? Also, people should refrain from spreading it, if they have any decency left inside them,” another user said.

“How you can say that? Do you have any proof?” a user commented on the post.

“This is bad. Don’t interfere in anyone’s personal life, who knows if that video is fake,” another user added.

–IANS

bc/bsk

