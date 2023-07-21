scorecardresearch
Babita Phogat had opposed ‘Oversight Committee' report, reveals Delhi Police charge sheet

Babita Phogat had opposed ‘Oversight Committee' report
New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) The Delhi Police charge sheet reveals that BJP leader and former wrestler Babita Phogat, who was part of the Oversight Committee probing the sexual harassment allegations against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, had opposed the final report submitted by the panel.

In her hand-written letter in Hindi, which is part of Delhi Police’s 1,599 page charge sheet filed on June 15, she had also opposed the way the probe was conducted, stating that it went against her conscience.

The Oversight Committee, headed by renowned athlete M C Mary Kom, a recipient of the Khel Ratna award, initially consisted of four members – Yogeshwar Dutt, Trupti Murgunde, Radhica Sreeman, and Cdr Rajesh Rajagopala (retired).

Phogat was later included as a member of the committee.

The government-formed panel had put forth multiple recommendations to address complaints of sexual harassment faced by women sportspersons. Among these recommendations, it emphasised the importance of ensuring that victims and witnesses of sexual harassment cases are not subjected to discrimination.

In her letter, Phogat raised concerns about the lack of efforts to contact independent witnesses who could have either substantiated or refuted the allegations made by the victim wrestlers.

Additionally, she pointed out that the committee was not provided with sufficient documentary evidence regarding financial mismanagement, and the proceedings seemed to be a mere formality.

She also claimed she was denied access to the committee’s final report, expressing frustration over the lack of support in obtaining the report in Hindi, her preferred language.

“Due to my limited proficiency in English, I had requested a Hindi version of the report, but my request was not fulfilled,” she stated.

Delhi Police charge sheet disclosed that the claims made by two out of the six grapplers against the ex-WFI chief, have been supported by 15 witnesses.

The investigation involved the examination of a total of 108 witnesses, including fellow participants and officials from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Out of these witnesses, 15 have already provided partial or complete corroboration of the allegations made by the victims.

On Thursday, a Delhi court granted bail to Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in connection with the sexual harassment case of female wrestlers.

The court has also granted bail plea to co-accused Vinod Tomar.

The accused persons have been directed by the court to not leave the country without its prior intimation and not, directly or indirectly, indulge in threat or inducement to the complainants or witnesses.

